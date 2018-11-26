Search

Press conference updates: Canaries prepare for trip to Hull

26 November, 2018 - 12:30
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke celebrates victory with the traveling Norwich fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media this lunchtime, ahead of Norwich City’s pursuit of a seventh successive Championship victory.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

The league leaders head to Hull for a Tuesday evening battle at the KCom Stadium, with the Tigers sitting second from bottom following a 2-0 home loss to top-six chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Canaries are flying high at the summit, two points clear of nearest challengers Middlesbrough, after a fine 4-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.

That sealed a sixth win on the spin for Farke’s impressive team and saw four goals scored in a third consecutive match by a Norwich team for the first time since March 1933.

Now the Canaries face a different type of test, against three lowly sides, with the trip to Hull to be followed by home games against Rotherham and Bolton on successive Saturdays.

• Follow updates from the press conference above from around 12.30pm

