Press conference updates: Canaries prepare for trip to Hull
Paul Chesterton
Daniel Farke is set to speak to the media this lunchtime, ahead of Norwich City’s pursuit of a seventh successive Championship victory.
The league leaders head to Hull for a Tuesday evening battle at the KCom Stadium, with the Tigers sitting second from bottom following a 2-0 home loss to top-six chasing Nottingham Forest on Saturday.
The Canaries are flying high at the summit, two points clear of nearest challengers Middlesbrough, after a fine 4-1 victory at Swansea on Saturday.
That sealed a sixth win on the spin for Farke’s impressive team and saw four goals scored in a third consecutive match by a Norwich team for the first time since March 1933.
Now the Canaries face a different type of test, against three lowly sides, with the trip to Hull to be followed by home games against Rotherham and Bolton on successive Saturdays.
