Press conference updates: Canaries prepare for cup clash with Bournemouth

Head coach Daniel Farke saw his side beat Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday to register a third win on the spin Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City are preparing for a tough trip to Bournemouth and we’ll be bringing you all the updates from Daniel Farke’s pre-match press conference this afternoon.

The Canaries’ head coach will be speaking to the media at Colney from around 1pm, providing his latest team news bulletin ahead of Tuesday’s trip to the south coast.

City are in fine form ahead of the Carabao Cup fourth round tie, winning nine and drawing two of their last 12 games in all competitions, beating Brentford 1-0 at Carrow Road on Saturday to sit fourth in the Championship table.

That run of form was kick-started by a 3-1 win away to Cardiff in the second round of the Carabao Cup, so head to Bournemouth looking for a second Premier League scalp of the campaign.

Norwich beat League Two side Stevenage in the first round and followed the win at Cardiff with a 4-3 win over League One side Wycombe in round three, featuring a Jordan Rhodes hat-trick.

Bournemouth currently sit second in the top flight and have only been beaten twice this season.

They beat fourth tier opposition when they joined the competition in the second round, beating MK Dons 3-1 at home and edged past Championship side Blackburn 3-2 at the Vitality Stadium in the last round, thanks to a late Callum Wilson goal.

The Cherries reached the quarter-finals of the League Cup for the first time in 2015, losing 3-1 at home to Liverpool, and also made the quarters last season, losing 2-1 at Chelsea.

• You can follow updates from the press conference above from around 1pm