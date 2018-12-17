Live

Premier League Two updates: Norwich City U23s v Sunderland U23s

Scotland international Kenny McLean returned from injury during Norwich City U23s' 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II last week PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood

Kenny McLean is set to continue his return from injury this evening when Norwich City Under-23s take on Sunderland at Colney in Premier League Two.

McLean started on the comeback trail last Thursday when he played the opening 45 minutes of a 2-2 draw with Wolfsburg II in the Premier League International Cup group stages.

The returning Scotland international has said in an interview with Scotland’s Sunday Post that he expects to play an hour tonight, as he continues his comeback from three months out with an ankle injury that required surgery.

Long-term injury victim Matt Jarvis also played the first half of that Carrow Road draw but a game five days later may come too quickly for the 32-year-old winger, given the extent of his knee and ankle problems in the last three years.

Out-of-favour striker Nelson Oliveira played 90 minutes of that game as the final over-age outfield player allowed and scored the opening goal for City, with scouts no doubt watching on ahead of a likely January exit.

There are more players in need of minutes as well though, with Ivo Pinto also out of head coach Daniel Farke’s plans and Felix Passlack, Tom Trybull, Ben Marshall and Dennis Srbeny all in need of minutes.

Sunderland arrive as the only team below the young Canaries in the Division Two table, seven points adrift of Norwich having won one of their 12 games so far – also drawing 1-1 with Norwich in September.

The hosts are looking to finish a run of 11 matches without a win in all competitions themselves though, with three wins and two draws from their 12 matches.

• Follow updates from the Colney clash above from around 6.30pm