Live updates: Norwich City U23s v Wolfsburg II – McLean, Jarvis and Oliveira start

Former Aberdeen midfielder Kenny McLean was injured during Carabao Cup action against Stevenage in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Wolfsburg provide the opposition as Norwich City Under-23s try to revive their Premier League International Cup campaign at Carrow Road this evening.

Allowing a lead to slip in a 2-1 loss away to Newcastle on Monday, when Simon Power was on target, extended the young Canaries’ winless streak to 10 matches.

Following a bright start to the season, winning three and drawing one of their opening Premier League Two matches, City’s U23s now sit second from bottom in Division Two and saw Matt Gill leave to join Paul Lambert’s first-team coaching staff.

Monday’s game was the first since David Wright’s promotion from U18s boss was confirmed permanently however, providing some stability as a young squad look for upward momentum.

They could also be bolstered by some senior experience tonight, with Scotland international midfielder Kenny McLean poised to make his comeback from ankle surgery. Three over-age players are allowed per side.

Wolfsburg’s development squad currently top Regionalliga North in the German fourth tier, the equivalent level to which City’s first team head coach Daniel Farke was at with Borussia Dortmund II before moving to England in May 2017.

The youngsters, complemented by a few more experienced heads, have won 16 of their 22 league games and lost just once, scoring 58 goals in the process.

They made a fine start to their Premier League International Cup campaign with a 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao II – who beat a young Norwich team 3-0 at Carrow Road last month – but last 2-1 to Tottenham earlier this month.

The Canaries need to win to keep alive their hopes of finishing in the top two in Group C, to qualify for the quarter-finals, and would probably need to beat Spurs at Colney on Friday, January 18 as well.

Wolfsburg is the former club of Norwich defender Timm Klose, who made 43 appearances between 2013 and January 2016, when he moved to England in a deal worth around £7.5m. The club’s first time currently sit mid-table in the Bundesliga.

