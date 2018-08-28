Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

‘Pulled some incredible saves out of the bag’ – Praise for City keeper Krul after draw at Brentford

PUBLISHED: 18:18 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:23 01 January 2019

Tim Krul couldn't keep out Julian Jeanvier's goal for Brentford but made two fine saves to help City fight back for a draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Tim Krul couldn't keep out Julian Jeanvier's goal for Brentford but made two fine saves to help City fight back for a draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul has been getting plenty of praise from supporters following Norwich City’s fightback to draw 1-1 at Brentford.










The Canaries’ number one made a sprawling stop to deny a Julian Jeanvier overhead kick when the Bees were leading 1-0 and also superbly punched clear a shot from Neal Maupay soon after Timm Klose had earned a point with a deflected header in the 84th minute.

The Netherlands international has come in for criticism at times this season after signing on a free transfer, as the former Newcastle keeper rebuilds his career after a serious knee injury.

And his display proved pivotal as an injury-hit City team salvaged a draw at Griffin Park, to bounce back from their 4-3 home loss to Derby and stretch their unbeaten away run to 11 league matches.

With leaders Leeds losing 4-2 at Nottingham Forest to suffer successive defeats, it leaves Norwich just two points off top spot before the weekend break for FA Cup action.

And with West Brom also losing at Blackburn it leaves Daniel Farke’s team two points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, despite taking two points from their last three games.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below













Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Matchday Recap: Blues beaten as three second-half Millwall goals stun Portman Road

Jack Lankester fires Town into an early lead. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘My feeling is we were more or less not allowed to win’ - Farke rues ref justice after City’s 1-1 Brentford comeback

Ben Godfrey leads the celebrations for Timm Klose's late leveller at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Klose the hero as Canaries rescue point after sluggish start to New Year’s Day clash with Brentford

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin Park, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

ANALYSIS: Watch Michael Bailey’s video verdict as Norwich City claim Brentford point

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey delivers his video verdict from Griffin Park, as the Canaries kick off 2019 with a draw.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists