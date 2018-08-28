Opinion

‘Pulled some incredible saves out of the bag’ – Praise for City keeper Krul after draw at Brentford

Tim Krul couldn't keep out Julian Jeanvier's goal for Brentford but made two fine saves to help City fight back for a draw Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Tim Krul has been getting plenty of praise from supporters following Norwich City’s fightback to draw 1-1 at Brentford.

The Canaries’ number one made a sprawling stop to deny a Julian Jeanvier overhead kick when the Bees were leading 1-0 and also superbly punched clear a shot from Neal Maupay soon after Timm Klose had earned a point with a deflected header in the 84th minute.

The Netherlands international has come in for criticism at times this season after signing on a free transfer, as the former Newcastle keeper rebuilds his career after a serious knee injury.

And his display proved pivotal as an injury-hit City team salvaged a draw at Griffin Park, to bounce back from their 4-3 home loss to Derby and stretch their unbeaten away run to 11 league matches.

With leaders Leeds losing 4-2 at Nottingham Forest to suffer successive defeats, it leaves Norwich just two points off top spot before the weekend break for FA Cup action.

And with West Brom also losing at Blackburn it leaves Daniel Farke’s team two points clear of third-placed Sheffield United, despite taking two points from their last three games.

