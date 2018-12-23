Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Opinion

David Freezer: Player ratings following Norwich City’s fine win at Blackburn

23 December, 2018 - 07:30
Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondent David Freezer has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 1-0 win at Blackburn.

• Tim Krul: A quiet day for City’s number one in terms of saves but carried out all his work sufficiently, with some decent distribution in the mix as well. Held low shot from Bradley Dack early in the second half comfortably enough. Ninth clean sheet of the season. 6

• Max Aarons: Occasional nervy moments in defence, including relief to see Zimmermann poke behind after slip had allowed Dack possession in the City box, but so crucial going forward. Lovely late run left two Rovers defenders for dust before chipped pass to Pukki kept attack going. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann: Tidy and relieved to see panicked poke back to Krul go beyond the far post but didn’t really get on top of aerial battle with Graham. 6

• Ben Godfrey: Again very little to complain about defensively, although Rovers were winning too many set-pieces in the air. But kept a clean sheet, had two goals disallowed and a fine header superbly saved by David Raya in an all-action display. Growing in confidence. 7

• Jamal Lewis: Beaten a few too many times for comfort but vital first half clearance to deny Reed and some buccaneering runs, including one on the right side to keep Rovers out. Set through on goal by Stiepermann but lost his footing before he could shoot. 7

• Alex Tettey: Fortunate to escape a booking for a clumsy early tackle on Dack but settled back into his disruptive groove on 200th appearance for Norwich, regularly breaking up play on the floor and in the air. Goal-saving block to deny Danny Graham’s shot in the first half. 7

• Moritz Leitner: Back after a four-game absence and immediately reclaimed the role of midfield pace-setter, with the hosts sitting off and trying to contain City, only to be forced off injured at the break. 6

• Emi Buendia: Buzzed around early on before being caught by a late tackle from Richie Smallwood after 10 minutes, leaving him with a bandage around his knee. Limped off 10 minutes later and was replaced by Onel Hernandez. n/a

• Marco Stiepermann: Typical performance from the German. Powerful but sometimes clumsy runs, always committed and integral to possession higher up the pitch with a classy touch. Swerving shot well saved by Raya first half and late goal-saving block from Williams prevented him from making it 2-0 late on. 8

• Todd Cantwell: Frustrating first half on the left but did tee up Pukki with a fine pass. Looked better on the right in the second half, again teeing up a Pukki chance and looking creative, with his bouncing shot turned in by Godfrey but disallowed for offside. 7

• Teemu Pukki: Side-netting when teed up by Cantwell and just wide when played in by Vrancic but plenty of work, before once again being in the right place at the right time to calmly finish from close range and snatch the win. His 13th goal of a seriously impressive debut Championship campaign. 7

SUBSTITUTES

• Onel Hernandez (for Buendia, 20): Struggled to make an impact on the right but more joy on the left, with one cross too strong for Pukki but got the key cross spot on when brilliantly freed by Vrancic, to create the key moment for Pukki and claim his sixth league assist of the campaign. 7

• Mario Vrancic (for Leitner, 46): Creative influence was crucial, keeping his cool in the key moment to free Hernandez and trigger the deciding goal. Corner also saw Godfrey header denied by a fine save and in the thick of City’s late push for glory. 8

• Jordan Rhodes (for Pukki 90+2): n/a

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police officers ‘uninjured’ after trying to stop Audi A5

An Audi A5 hit a Norwich Police car. Photo: Sgt Chris Harris

Drivers face three weeks of disruption because Norwich ring road roundabout requires repairs

Work on the Sweet Briar Road/Dereham Road roundabout was completed in June. Picture: Nick Butcher

Girlfriend of man beaten to death at Norwich flat confessed to his killing as she had ‘no life left’

Saffron Square in Norwich, where Michael Currer was found beaten to death in November 2016. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorist more than four times drink drive limit rolls car

An upturned car near the Copper Beech pub in Costessey, with police on the scene. Picture: BRECKLAND POLICE

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

One of Suffolk’s biggest companies collapses with debts of around £10m

Radford Group's former base in Haverhill. Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Forty people find out they’ve lost their jobs just before Christmas, as firm goes into administration

Lindsey Group, which is based on Severalls Park in Colchester

REVEALED – The best and worst performing primary schools in Suffolk

Bethany Havers with some of her students from top performing All Saints CofE Primary School in Laxfield Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

‘This is an unimaginable situation’ - family’s sadness at death of ‘wonderful’ mum-of-three

Julie Dibbs, 49, died following a collision between three vehicles Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Burglar arrested while opening Christmas presents

A man has been arrested on suspicion of burglary after being caught red handed opening a family's Christmas presents. Picture: Arcahnt

David Freezer: Player ratings following Norwich City’s fine win at Blackburn

Teenage right-back Max Aarons impressed again for the Canaries Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich mother’s mammoth donation is helping families in need prepare for Christmas

Kelly Mendham from Hethersett has been collecting donations of toys and food to hand out to families in need before Christmas. Picture: Roos Mendham

‘Apparently we’re 90-minute merchants!’ – Fans react as Norwich City deliver another late victory

Teemu Pukki wheels away to celebrate another goal, another winner and another three Championship points for Norwich City - this time at Blackburn. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Hopes and Fears for 2019: Analysis from the export market

What does the export market look like in 2019? Picture: Tim Scrivener
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists