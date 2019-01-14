Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #344 talks Norwich City’s changing man, West Brom, Timm & Moritz

The latest PinkUn Podcast reflects on Norwich City's draw at West Bromwich Albion and all the latest Canaries chatter. Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ West Brom point and look ahead to Birmingham.

When a point feels as good as a win – and it was the substitutions what did it…

Norwich City bounce back from their FA Cup exit with an excellent draw at West Bromwich Albion - kicking off a fascinating run of tough Championship challenges for Daniel Farke’s promotion hopefuls.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and colleague David Freezer to talk Baggies, Brum and the selection headaches that await.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

