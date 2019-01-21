Search

Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #345 talks Norwich City’s Carlsberg weekend, Leeds and ‘spygate’

21 January, 2019 - 17:34
The latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City podcast reflects on an excellent weekend - and another big one on the cards.

The latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City podcast reflects on an excellent weekend - and another big one on the cards.

Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ Birmingham win, ‘spygate’ point and look ahead to Sheffield United.

Norwich City did the business early – in their game and in the weekend – and they reaped the rewards from both…

Daniel Farke’s Canaries produced an excellent 3-1 win over play-off hopefuls Birmingham at Carrow Road - before most of their major promotion rivals lost, and the can of worms that is ‘Spygate’ reared its ugly head again.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and colleague David Freezer to talk all that plus January, Nelson Oliveira and the visit of Sheffield United on Saturday.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

