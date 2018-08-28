Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #339 chats about Norwich City wins and with Daniel Farke

The latest PinkUn Podcast reflects on Norwich City's superb form and gets its own chat with head coach Daniel Farke at Colney. Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss points, prizes, chants and get our own chat with Canaries head coach Daniel Farke.

Forget Leeds United – it’s Norwich City marching on together in good form, high hopes and a little bit of expectation...

Victories over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Brentford mean it’s all systems go for the Canaries – and all with City’s latest bid for Carabao Cup progress at bang in form Bournemouth on the horizon.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by fellow Canaries correspondent David Freezer and City columnist Ian Clarke to reflect on the past fortnight – and we even get our own guest appearance from the man himself, Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in a bumper Mailbag – although this week, that is replaced by a visit to Colney and yes, mention of a certain managerial appointment south of the border. Apologies, we couldn’t resist.

