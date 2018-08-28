Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Opinion

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #339 chats about Norwich City wins and with Daniel Farke

PUBLISHED: 16:25 29 October 2018 | UPDATED: 16:25 29 October 2018

The latest PinkUn Podcast reflects on Norwich City's superb form and gets its own chat with head coach Daniel Farke at Colney.

The latest PinkUn Podcast reflects on Norwich City's superb form and gets its own chat with head coach Daniel Farke at Colney.

Archant

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss points, prizes, chants and get our own chat with Canaries head coach Daniel Farke.

Forget Leeds United – it’s Norwich City marching on together in good form, high hopes and a little bit of expectation...

Victories over Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Brentford mean it’s all systems go for the Canaries – and all with City’s latest bid for Carabao Cup progress at bang in form Bournemouth on the horizon.

PinkUn Show host Michael Bailey is joined by fellow Canaries correspondent David Freezer and City columnist Ian Clarke to reflect on the past fortnight – and we even get our own guest appearance from the man himself, Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in a bumper Mailbag – although this week, that is replaced by a visit to Colney and yes, mention of a certain managerial appointment south of the border. Apologies, we couldn’t resist.

Subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast for your device via pinkun.com/podcast

You can get in touch with the podcast through all the usual social media channels – or send an email to thepinkun@archant.co.uk

During the domestic season our reporters will be on the scene at each and every Norwich City first-team game. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Opinion: Michael Bailey: Prized pair, pass marks, Tim’s gap and Rhodes flap – Six things learned from Norwich City’s Bees bonus

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 27/10/2018

Video: WATCH: Spot yourself in our Trowse 10K gallery

The CONAC Trowse 10k Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘They’re a dangerous team’ – Bournemouth boss wary of in-form Canaries ahead of cup clash

Callum Wilson scored twice as Bournemouth won 3-0 at Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

Updated: Hearts boss worried about extent of knee injury picked up by Norwich loanee Naismith

Norwich City loanee Steven Naismith is bidding for silverware at Hearts Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire

Video: ‘Mentally it’s a big, dark place’ – Krul on his Canaries start and journey back from the brink

Tim Krul enjoys the moment with Norwich City's traveling fans following their recent victory at Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy