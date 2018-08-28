Search

LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #346 discusses Norwich City’s battle with the Blades and looks ahead to Leeds

PUBLISHED: 18:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 28 January 2019

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Onel Hernandez's goal against Sheffield United was particularly enjoyed by podcast gues David Hannant Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, deadline day and Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.

Stand-in host David Freezer is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and City columnist David Hannant, to look back on a busy week.

The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.

Subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast on iTunes

Listen and subscribe to the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast for your device via pinkun.com/podcast

You can get in touch with the podcast through all the usual social media channels – or send an email to thepinkun@archant.co.uk

During the domestic season our reporters will be on the scene at each and every Norwich City first-team game. If you see them – especially with their cameras – say hello.

Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Severe weather warning for snow and ice with up to 5cm predicted

Walkers in Reepham enjoy the sunshine that is now begining to thaw the snow and ice. Picture: Nick Butcher

Home burgled in early hours while occupants slept upstairs

A home was burgled on Waterloo Road while the occupants slept. Picture: Google

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

Snow in Norwich's Eaton Park. Pic: Stuart Beard/iWitness24

