LISTEN: PinkUn Podcast #346 discusses Norwich City’s battle with the Blades and looks ahead to Leeds
PUBLISHED: 18:44 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:44 28 January 2019
Paul Chesterton
Listen to the latest edition of the PinkUn Norwich City Podcast as we discuss the Canaries’ 2-2 home draw with promotion rivals Sheffield United, deadline day and Saturday’s top-of-the-table clash at Leeds.
Stand-in host David Freezer is joined by chief Canaries correspondent Paddy Davitt and City columnist David Hannant, to look back on a busy week.
The pod also dishes out its weekly Gongs and takes your questions and comments in Mailbag.
