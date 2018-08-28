Video

Peter Crouch backs City for Premier League promotion

Peter Crouch has been impressed with his old loan club Norwich City Picture: James Bass Eastern Daily Press © 2003

Former Liverpool and England international Peter Crouch is tipping his old loan club Norwich City to get to the Premier League - and stay there.

Crouch scored four goals in 15 loan appearances for the Canaries during a previous promotion-winning season in the English second tier earlier in his career.

The veteran striker now has a bit-part role at Championship rivals Stoke City, but feels Daniel Farke’s squad is well-equipped to last the pace.

The Canaries battled back to earn a point at Brentford on New Year’s Day to cash in on slip ups for Leeds and West Brom in the race for automatic promotion.

“Of those, Norwich impressed me most. We beat them 1-0 in October but they move the ball so well,” said. “Whoever goes up from those three, I can see them emulating Brighton and Wolves and being comfortable in the top flight.”

Crouch, speaking in the Daily Mail, insists there is plenty of quality in the Championship after dropping down in the twilight of his career, following top flight spells at a clutch of clubs including the Canaries’ weekend FA Cup opponents Portsmouth.

“Before the start of the season, I had an expectation of how things would be in the Championship,” said the 37-year-old.

“When I last played in that division at the start of my career, it was no place for the faint-hearted as plenty of players would kick lumps out of you.

“I can say now my assumption was completely wrong. The quality of the Championship has improved beyond recognition and the league is as competitive as anything in Europe. There are so many good players and you can see the influence of foreign managers everywhere.”

Crouch has made only two starts in 21 league appearances this season for the Potters and again came off the bench in the 2-0 Championship home defeat to Bristol City earlier this week. The frontman has been touted with a love move away in this transfer window, although Paul Lambert recently ruled out a reunion at Ipswich after working together last season.