Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Video

Peter Crouch backs City for Premier League promotion

PUBLISHED: 12:15 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:15 03 January 2019

Peter Crouch has been impressed with his old loan club Norwich City Picture: James Bass

Peter Crouch has been impressed with his old loan club Norwich City Picture: James Bass

Eastern Daily Press © 2003

Former Liverpool and England international Peter Crouch is tipping his old loan club Norwich City to get to the Premier League - and stay there.

Crouch scored four goals in 15 loan appearances for the Canaries during a previous promotion-winning season in the English second tier earlier in his career.

The veteran striker now has a bit-part role at Championship rivals Stoke City, but feels Daniel Farke’s squad is well-equipped to last the pace.

The Canaries battled back to earn a point at Brentford on New Year’s Day to cash in on slip ups for Leeds and West Brom in the race for automatic promotion.

“Of those, Norwich impressed me most. We beat them 1-0 in October but they move the ball so well,” said. “Whoever goes up from those three, I can see them emulating Brighton and Wolves and being comfortable in the top flight.”

Crouch, speaking in the Daily Mail, insists there is plenty of quality in the Championship after dropping down in the twilight of his career, following top flight spells at a clutch of clubs including the Canaries’ weekend FA Cup opponents Portsmouth.

“Before the start of the season, I had an expectation of how things would be in the Championship,” said the 37-year-old.

“When I last played in that division at the start of my career, it was no place for the faint-hearted as plenty of players would kick lumps out of you.

“I can say now my assumption was completely wrong. The quality of the Championship has improved beyond recognition and the league is as competitive as anything in Europe. There are so many good players and you can see the influence of foreign managers everywhere.”

Crouch has made only two starts in 21 league appearances this season for the Potters and again came off the bench in the 2-0 Championship home defeat to Bristol City earlier this week. The frontman has been touted with a love move away in this transfer window, although Paul Lambert recently ruled out a reunion at Ipswich after working together last season.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Major roadworks to spark five weeks of traffic disruption

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

#includeImage($article, 225)

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

#includeImage($article, 225)

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Is this your stolen property? Detectives release pictures of items seized from £2m burglary gang

Items recovered by police from a gang responsible for almost 100 raids in Norfolk. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Peter Crouch backs City for Premier League promotion

Peter Crouch has been impressed with his old loan club Norwich City Picture: James Bass

Exclusive: ‘For me in my head, I’m here’ – Klose on Norwich City contract talks and January opportunities

Timm Klose won't be distracted by his future, as his Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke plots a potential route to the Premier League. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists