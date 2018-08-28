Search

STARTING XIs: Passlack and Marshall start as Canaries make eight changes for Pompey clash

PUBLISHED: 16:38 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:16 05 January 2019

Jordan Rhodes leads the line for Norwich against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jordan Rhodes leads the line for Norwich against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Ben Marshall and Felix Passlack are among eight changes made to the Norwich City starting XI for this evening’s FA Cup third round clash with Portsmouth.

Michael McGovern starts in goal, with Passlack in at right-back, fit-again captain Grant Hanley joining Christoph Zimmermann in central defence and Ben Godfrey continuing at left-back.

Tom Trybull and another fit-again Scotland international, Kenny McLean, start in central midfield, while Todd Cantwell continues in attacking midfield and is joined by Marshall and Dennis Srbney, with Jordan Rhodes starting up front.

Reenforcements are available on the bench though, with Krul, tTmm Klose, Mario Vrancic and Teemu Pukki all among the substitutes.

The Canaries have gone out of the FA Cup in the third round in each of the last five seasons and go into the game sitting second in the Championship table after a 1-1 draw at Brentford on New Year’s Day.

However, with a raft of injuries to key players and a recent hectic spell of four league games in 11 days, changes for the FA Cup were inevitable.

The visitors only make two changes to their starting line-up though, from a 2-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday, with Dion Donohue and former Ipswich striker Brett Pitman starting.

Pompey arrive in Norfolk top of League One and five points clear, as the south coast club continue to rebuild from their financial meltdown.

They won the FA Cup in 2008 and were runners-up in 2010, when they were relegated from the top flight, before dropping into the third tier in 2012 and then the fourth a year later.


They were promoted as League Two champions in 2017 and are on course for a Championship return under former Millwall and Wolves boss Kenny Jackett.

It’s the first meeting of the two sides since May 2011, when the Canaries won 1-0 at Fratton Park and sealed promotion to the Premier League thanks to a famous Simeon Jackson header.

NORWICH: McGovern; Passlack, Zimmermann, Hanley (C), Godfrey; Trybull, McLean; Cantwell, Srbeny, Marshall; Rhodes. Subs: Krul (GK), Klose, Pinto, Aarons, Vrancic, Hernandez, Pukki

PORTSMOUTH: MacGillivray; Walkes, Clarke, Whatmough, Donohue; Thompson, Naylor; Lowe, Evans, Curtis; Pitman (C). Subs: Bass (GK), Burgess, Haunstrup, Dennis, Green, May, Wheeler

• You can follow all the action from Carrow Road with our reporters in our Matchday Live blog at pinkun.com/live

• And you can download the Pink Un app from your mobile device’s app store to get exclusive insight and analysis from our Canaries correspondents

Topic Tags:

MATCHDAY LIVE: Norwich City v Portsmouth – Canaries switch focus to FA Cup

Norwich City enjoy an FA Cup distraction with their third-round tie against League One leaders Portsmouth at Carrow Road.
