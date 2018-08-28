Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

PUBLISHED: 17:23 01 January 2019 | UPDATED: 17:37 01 January 2019

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt delivers his verdict from Griffin Park

1. Decisions, decisions

In the final analysis, Daniel Farke may well point to the ground gained on Leeds and West Brom, who both slipped on the opening day of 2019.

But until Jordan Rhodes was the second injury replacement and a change of shape at Griffin Park, Farke looked set for some searing questions over his unchanged 18. Hindsight may not be available to the head coach but a fourth festive game in 11 days stuck even more miles on the clock. Not to mention asking the same XI to go again in the midst of that epic Derby disappointment.

Brentford were quicker, sharper and exuded far more energy in the opening period. Norwich ended with three of the back four on yellow cards at the interval and a bedraggled, laboured look to their work. They deserve immense credit for the fightback and Timm Klose’s equalising goal. But Farke may reflect when the dust settled this was a day for renewal.

2. Time for a new extension on the sick bay

All the more so, given both Marco Stiepermann and Alex Tettey departed with what looked muscular injuries. Much will be made of the fatigue factor as a contributory element.

That is one for the sports scientists to respond. It may be a day or two before the full extent of both layoffs become clearer.

But with fellow midfielders Emi Buendia and Moritz Leitner out until January and Kenny McLean and Louis Thompson still on the comeback trail, City’s depleted resources are being ravaged every 90 minutes.

Farke will be thankful for a cup date next to refresh. The bigger question is what detrimental lasting impact losing key personnel may have on stunting their promotion surge. Perhaps January’s transfer window will not be a watching brief.

3. All about the levels?

The glass half empty merchants could point to one win in the last five now and downplay the significance of injuries to suggest City are perhaps slipping away from such a long period of over-achievement to a more realistic benchmark.

That may be a touch harsh given the spirited comeback at Griffin Park.

But it may be no bad thing just to puncture some of the wilder optimism regarding what is possible over the second part of the campaign.

Norwich, as Frank Lamaprd made clear in his post-match media briefing at Carrow Road on Saturday, will not go away quietly you suspect in the months ahead. But whether it is realistic to think in terms of a top six push rather than automatic promotion depends perhaps on the sustainability within Farke’s squad.

4. Corner crimes

Klose may have bundled home Mario Vrancic’s delivery to salvage a point but in the first half that same goal in front of the travelling support bulged when Julian Jeanvier became the latest opposition player in the Championship to profit far too easily at Norwich’s expense from a corner.

There really was nothing clever or cunning about the Brentford goal. A corner whipped to the near post where Jeanvier jumped without any real pressure from a white shirt. This really is in danger of becoming far more than an irritation.

It threatens to check Norwich’s promotion push. Farke knows it in the manner he spoke about wanting players willing to put bodies on the line to sense danger.

But again there was precious little evidence in such a key moment. It has to be eradicated.

5. FA Cup breather

Touched on earlier but Portsmouth’s visit to Carrow Road this weekend must really now be a chance for the outer fringes of Farke’s squad to strut their stuff.

This is not a slight on the cup competition, but a dawning realisation just what is possible in the league this season. That has to be the only priority and the only guiding principle when Farke looks to shuffle his pack.

His room for manoeuvre may have contracted again with fresh injuries but with McLean desperate for a game and some talented youngsters below the first team group why not roll the dice? What happens at Carrow Road this weekend will not define the season.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Woman pronounced dead in Hatfield woodland

A woman was pronounced dead in woodland following a search for her by police.

Police called to concerns for man at Welwyn Garden City Waitrose

Waitrose, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines

Movie starring Emma Stone, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz filmed in Hatfield

The Favourite was largely filmed at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

Man fined nearly £700 for driving offences in Hatfield

Queensway in Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View

John Lewis New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day shopping opening hours

John Lewis in Welwyn Garden City

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Paddy’s Pointers: Five observations from Norwich City’s brave 1-1 Championship draw against Brentford

Timm Klose salvaged a point at Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Klose the hero as Canaries rescue point after sluggish start to New Year’s Day clash with Brentford

Timm Klose of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Griffin Park, London Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

MATCHDAY LIVE: Brentford v Norwich City – Canaries bid for buzzing start to 2019

Norwich City look for a reponse and a positive start to 2019 when they face improving Brentford at Griffin Park.

Plans lodged for £1.1m scheme to create new Norwich homes

Norwich City Council's offices on Bullard Road, which could be turned into housing. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists