Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stoppage time FA Cup third round 1-0 defeat to Portsmouth

Christoph Zimmermann made two vital clearances in the second half against Portsmouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ stoppage time exit against Portsmouth

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s shadow men, who battled until the very end after Grant Hanley left them a man short.

• Michael McGovern

Bailed out by Christoph Zimmermann after a poor spill. Fine one-handed parry shortly after from the excellent Jamal Lowe. 7

• Felix Passlack

Physical aspect of English football would remain a concern for the dimunitive loanee but a very encouraging shift overall. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

One superb piece of awareness to mop up Michael McGovern’s spill. Let Brett Pitman escape for massive first half chance and deceived by Andre Green in the build up to Portsmouth’s winner. 7

• Grant Hanley

Not the impact he was hoping for. Reckless challenge gave the referee a decision to make. 4

• Ben Godfrey

Took on added responsibility in Hanley’s absence when switched central. 7

• Tom Trybull

Composed and a willingness to stick his foot in as well. 7

• Kenny McLean

Excellent comeback given the length of his layoff. Number of driving bursts over five to 10 yards. No storybook ending when he slammed a free kick into the wall. 7

• Ben Marshall

One gorgeous crossfield ball set Jordan Rhodes free prior to the interval. Look a touch out of sync operating at left-back as part of the re-organisation following Hanley’s red card. 6

• Dennis Srbeny

No lack of effort. Just a lack of quality in the key moments. Great chance wasted by a heavy first touch from Todd Cantwell’s incisive pass. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Diving header clawed out in the final minutes. One or two killer passes and voracious appetite for work in central areas. 8

• Jordan Rhodes

Thwarted by a touch of bravery and perhaps simple good fortune from point blank range in the first period. Plenty of endeavour. But best moment came with the clip for Cantwell’s diving header. 6

City substitutes

• Timm Klose n/a

(for Ben Marshall, 78)

• Teem Pukki n/a

(for Dennis Srbeny, 84)

