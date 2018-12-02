Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a stirring 3-1 Championship win against Rotherham
Paul Chesterton
Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 3-1 win against Rotherham
Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s battlers, who inflcited a first defeat in eight on Paul Warne’s side.
• Tim Krul
Questions again to be asked at the manner he parried Will Vaulks’ shot despatched by Richie Towell. Composed thereafter. 6
• Max Aarons
The run in behind Joe Mattock made up Todd Cantwell’s mind, but the deft headed flick was sublime. 8
• Christoph Zimmermann
Hands full with the towering Michael Smith aerially. 7
• Timm Klose
Organised City’s backline during testing spells in the second half. 7
MORE: Have your say on our new look Pinkun forum
• Jamal Lewis
Bizarrely hooked late on in a case of mistaken identity. Offered an attacking threat in the first half with a number of overlapping bursts. Did a number on Anthony Forde. 7
• Alex Tettey
Solid, unfussy. The anchor to let others express themselves. 7
• Mario Vrancic
Gorgeous reverse pass freed Teemu Pukki to carve out an assist for Cantwell. Much more progressive after the interval. Crunching tackle teed up Emi Buendia. 7
• Emi Buendia
Cut a frustrated figure in the first half. Stinging shot late on parried by Marek Rodak. 7
• Marco Stiepermann
For every ball that bounces off him there is a telling contribution. Desire and athleticism robbed Semi Ajayi to roll in Pukki for a routine finish to seal the win. 8
• Todd Cantwell
City’s second half catalyst. Whipped a right footed shot into the opposite corner to open his goal account for the club. Then the confidence to drive forward and conjure a wonderfully precise assist for Max Aarons. 9
• Teemu Pukki
Could have easily helped himself to a matchball in the final quarter. Did add another assist and goal to his growing tally. Selfless work to harry centre backs should not go unnoticed. 8
City substitutes
• Jordan Rhodes n/a
(for Jamal Lewis, 87)
• Tom Trybull n/a
(for Mario Vrancic, 89)
• Ben Godfrey n/a
(for Teemu Pukki, 90+3)
• For the latest Norwich City news and opinion follow Group Football Editor Paddy Davitt on the following channels…
Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt
Paddy Davitt on Instagram @pj_davitt
Paddy Davitt on Periscope @paddyjdavitt