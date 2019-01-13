Video

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a spirited 1-1 Championship point at West Brom

Jordan Rhodes is mobbed after his late equaliser at West Brom Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd ©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ brave fightback at West Brom.

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s battlers, who looked second best prior to the interval at The Hawthorns before proving why they are worthy rivals to the Baggies.

• Tim Krul

A trio of vital reaction stops earned another away point after his heroics at Brentford. Of those, must have seen Gareth Barry’s piledriver late but got his angles right. Less assured with the ball at his feet. Ropey distribution in the opening period but first and foremost in the side to keep the ball out of his net. 8

• Max Aarons

Another steep learning curve. Found it tough along with the rest of his team mates in the first half. Grew thereafter. Did Jay Rodriguez a favour in the manner he shrugged off heavy challenge. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Birthday boy led from the front. Attacked defensive set pieces and balls into his penalty area. 7

• Ben Godfrey

Not the first to be undone by Dwight Gayle’s movement for Albion’s goal. But excellent in the second period, particularly sensing danger at his near post area. 7

• Jamal Lewis

Woeful lack of help from Onel Hernandez in the first half. Still tried to give City some respite with his attacking urges. 7

• Alex Tettey

Took a booking for the team to halt Albion in full flight. Simply put, looks far less at ease without Moritz Leitner alongside him. 6

• Mario Vrancic

Off the pace in the first period as Gareth Barry and Chris Brunt hustled City’s midfield off the ball. Marginal improvement following the interval. 6

• Emi Buendia

Big show of faith from his head coach to go straight back in for a game of this intensity after a period on the sidelines. Looked in need of the outing in truth. 6

• Todd Cantwell

Very sluggish in comparison to recent appearances. Flicks and tricks looked careless in this company. 6

• Onel Hernandez

Culpable in the lackadaisical manner he failed to close down Mason Holgate for Albion’s opener. Still huge question marks over his decision-making on a consistent basis. 6

• Teemu Pukki

Foraging on scraps for most part but tested Sam Johnstone with a glancing first half header. Saw one tipped over, although not given as a corner, but fluffed his lines when pouncing on hesitation in the Albion backline. 6

City substitutes

• Dennis Srbeny 7

Certainly made an impact. One lovely turn and strike was fended away by Sam Johnstone.

(for Emi Buendia, 67)

• Jordan Rhodes n/a

(for Todd Cantwell, 81)

• Kenny McLean n/a

(for Jamal Lewis, 81)

