Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 1-0 Championship home win against Brentford

Christoph Zimmermann was dominant against Brentford Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondent Paddy Davitt has posted his marks following the Canaries’ 1-0 victory against Brentford

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s troops, who surged towards the Championship summit after a third win in a week.

• Tim Krul

Vital double save in the second period and then earned a slick of luck when Neal Maupay lashed a half-volley over from close range. Another clean sheet. Another fine example of why Norwich recruited him. 7

• Max Aarons

Rapidly becoming the norm. Latest mature display. Stood firm when Brentford probed down his flank. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Let off when Maupay embarrassingly slammed the bar from five yards. That was arguably the only time Brentford’s dangerman escaped the attentions of City’s centre backs. Superb awareness to snuff out the danger from the same player after Timm Klose coughed up cheap possession. 8

• Timm Klose

An assist of some note, with a raking long range ball despatched by Emi Buendia. Dominant for the most part at the back when Brentford threatened. One lapse in concentration on the ball but his centre back partner bailed him out. 8

• Jamal Lewis

Early on Brentford appeared to have targeted his area of the pitch. As so often, though, worked out the equation and looked secure at the back. Aded a counter attacking threat but delivery too often sporadic. 7

• Alex Tettey

Ability to sense danger and disrupt the supply lines should never be underestimated. Interesting to observe the manner he cajoled and demanded more from the younger members of the side at times. 7

• Moritz Leitner

More circumspect than excellent shift against Aston Villa. Brentford midfield pressed and harassed him for most of the afternoon. Rolled in Todd Cantwell for a massive second half chance. 7

• Emi Buendia

Head coach called his first Norwich goal a ‘masterpiece’. The trigger run to offer an option for Timm Klose matched by sheer ability to open his body and guide a low volley past Daniel Bentley. Looks a top drawer recruit with every passing week. 8

• Marco Stiepermann

Mixed bag. Fine first half cut back served up a clear chance for Buendia. Couple of cheeky nutmegs but too often found himself running into congestion. Plenty of endeavour. 7

• Todd Cantwell

Back heel fashioned a big first half chance for Jordan Rhodes. Spurned a one-on-one himself later in the game. 7

• Jordan Rhodes

Another weak penalty saved in a repeat of West Brom spot kick earlier in the season. Dragged an angled shot agonisingly wide and no lack of effort at times in a thankless solo task against Brentford’s backline. 7

City substitutes

• Dennis Srbeny n/a

(for Jordan Rhodes, 79)

• Onel Hernandez n/a

(for Emi Buendia, 84)

• Tom Trybull n/a

(for Moritz Leitner, 90+2)

