Opinion

Opposition: Same old story, but I’d love Luhukay to prove me wrong

Sheffield Wednesday's Adam Reach has been in excellent form this season Picture: PA PA Wire/PA Images

Sheffield Wednesday fan CHRIS SEVERN is in the Mastermind chair ahead of Saturday afternoon’s clash at Hillsborough

The jury is out on Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay Picture: PA The jury is out on Sheffield Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay Picture: PA

QWhat’s happened to Wednesday in the last three games? You were sixth a few weeks ago!

ASame old story, I’m afraid. Silly mistakes at the back and injuries to key players have made it difficult to grind out results this season. We haven’t played terribly in all three of those matches, but you have to be switched on for the full 90 minutes or you will get punished in this league and that’s exactly what has happened.

QDoes Jos Luhukay have the faith of fans or are some questioning his position?

ASome fans are starting to question Jos’ decisions after recent results. I’m not sure if he is the right man to steer us towards promotion but I would be happy if he proved me wrong.

QDo you think a play-off place is still a realistic target?

AIf we can scrape some results between now and the new year I still think we could still have a slim chance. This depends on whether or not we can keep hold of key players in the January transfer window. I expect offers to come in for Adam Reach and Barry Bannan and it’s not a secret that Wednesday need to sort out their financial problems so I wouldn’t be surprised if they went. We should have Gary Hooper and Kieran Lee coming back in the new year so that should give the team a bit of a boost for the second half of the season.

QWhich players have impressed so far this season?

A Matt Penney has come up from the youth squad and is impressing. Reach is the star man so far this season. The goals he has been scoring have made Premiership teams sit up and take note.

QAnd which have disappointed?

A It’s sad that Kieran Westwood has been frozen out of the team. I’m not sure the reason for this but Cameron Dawson just doesn’t look ready for that step up to Championship football yet. When you have someone of Westwood’s quality not even getting on the bench it makes you look at the goalkeeper’s performances even closer – 26 goals conceded before today’s game, that’s the second highest in the league so it’s very worrying.

Q Where’s Gary Hooper, is he a big miss for the Owls?

A Injured again and out until the new year apparently. He posted a picture on Instagram on Thursday of himself after surgery so hopefully we will know more about his recovery time soon. He’s a big loss for Wednesday. Who knows where we could be in the league if he was fully fit.

QHave you been surprised to see Norwich doing so well?

ANot really. They have a good manager who is very well organised. I expect them to be pushing for a play-off spot all season.

QCity have a miserable record at Hillsborough, will that continue?

AHopefully, but I know that record has to stop at some point. Obviously Jordan Rhodes can’t play against us so Norwich will have to try and find goals from somewhere else if they are going to beat us.

QAnd finally, what’s your score prediction?

AI’m going to go with a 1-1 draw. Up the Owls. WAWAW!