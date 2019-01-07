Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Norwich City Debate – Join us from 1pm

07 January, 2019 - 10:47
Kenny McLean tussels with Ben Thompson on his return to Norwich City first-team action. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Kenny McLean tussels with Ben Thompson on his return to Norwich City first-team action. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

Andre Green’s injury-time winner dumped 10-man Norwich City out of the FA Cup as Portsmouth prevailed in their third-round tie at Carrow Road.

Grant Hanley’s 15th minute dismissal was far from idea, while the focus for City now is the return of Championship duty – and a crunch trip to West Bromwich Albion on (3pm).

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Norwich pub closes despite team’s offer to keep it open

The team at The York Tavern in Norwich spent their last few days behind the bar encouraging customers to help drink the pub dry. Picture: Staff

Norfolk model Kerri Parker told her brain tumour is inoperable

Kerri Parker. Picture: ARCHANT.

‘Stung twice’ in four days - single mother of three paid £260 to parking company

Rachel Bailey-Everest was fined when she left her three children in the car parked in a parent/child bay while she popped into a shop as the youngest was not well and had fallen asleep. With her are two of her three children, Amalia, seven, and Ben, three. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Michael Bailey: Mops, McLean, Marshall, salt and Pompey – Six things learned from Norwich City’s FA Cup exit

Portsmouth goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray takes to the sky in celebration as the Carrow Road visitors dump Norwich City out of the FA Cup. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Most Read

Warning latest threat to bulldoze Holborn Studios ‘could cost Hackney Council thousands’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Top anti-gangs worker accuses Met police of defamation and says officers ‘blacklisted’ him after wrongful raid

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police apply for review of Shoreditch bar Rolling Stock’s licence after Zakaria Bukar Sharif Ali murder

#includeImage($article, 225)

First phase of official ‘community parklets’ appear in Hackney

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rapper ASAP Bari avoids jail after he is fined for sexually assaulting woman in Shoreditch hotel

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Top solicitor wins £14,000 payout from ex-firm

GMS Law was based on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Google Streetview

Norwich City are NOT interested in William Remy

City head coach Daniel Farke and sporting director Stuart Webber have been linked with a move for Legia Warsaw defender William Remy. Picture: Denise Bradley

Delays possible as work starts on two major road schemes in Norwich

Rose Lane in Norwich. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Shortage of on-call firefighters in Norfolk sparks recruitment drive

Retained firefighters in training. Pic: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Five decades of hair - Norfolk hairdressers celebrate 40 years trading

Stylists in the Colin David Hair Studios, Poringland, are celebrating 40 years of trading. Picture: Colin David Hair Studios
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists