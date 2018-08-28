Search

The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

PUBLISHED: 12:55 19 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:55 19 November 2018

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondent Michael Bailey answers your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The Canaries delivered an incredible late win against Millwall and they have spent the international break since, top of the Championship.

Those not on international duty in Daniel Farke’s squad have since been out in Tampa Bay, Florida for a week of warm-weather training – but they are back on home soil now, ahead of their return to action this weekend.

The leaders head to Wales on Saturday for a visit to Swansea, before they hit the road again four days by taking on Hull.

