The Norwich City Debate – Your questions answered

Marco Stiepermann remains one of the surprise packages of a surprising Norwich City season. Our latest online debate is ready to tackle that and more. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answered your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The Canaries delivered another stirring late win at Carrow Road as they pipped crisis club Bolton to the post, preserving their Championship lead and making it 12 wins from 15 league games in the process.

Next up is a Sky Sports live date with Bristol City at Ashton Gate, in Saturday’s 5.30pm kick-off, before a trip to Blackburn and then the festive fixture list.

