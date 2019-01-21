The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's opening goal against Birmingham on Friday night - the start of an excellent Championship weekend for the Canaries. Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage as Norwich beat Birmingham on Friday night.

And then City’s key promotion rivals all failed to match that feat, with West Brom in action at Bolton on Monday night.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road on Saturday with Chris Wilder’s automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

