Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

21 January, 2019 - 12:04
Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's opening goal against Birmingham on Friday night - the start of an excellent Championship weekend for the Canaries.

Jamal Lewis and Teemu Pukki celebrate Norwich City's opening goal against Birmingham on Friday night - the start of an excellent Championship weekend for the Canaries.

Paul Chesterton

Our Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discussed the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

First-half goals from Teemu Pukki, Mario Vrancic and the returning Tom Trybull did all the damage as Norwich beat Birmingham on Friday night.

And then City’s key promotion rivals all failed to match that feat, with West Brom in action at Bolton on Monday night.

Daniel Farke’s Canaries are back at Carrow Road on Saturday with Chris Wilder’s automatic promotion chasers Sheffield United in town (3pm).

A crunch trip to Marcelo Bielsa’s Championship leaders Leeds United then takes place at Elland Road seven days later (5.30pm).

And of course, the January transfer window is open too.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Most Read

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Axes, swords and a crossbow among stash of weapons seized from flat

Stash of weapons seized by police from Earlham property. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.

Norwich police officer punched in the face

A police officer has been attacked in Norwich. Photo: Archant

Norfolk’s most influential family share details about their tough past and climb to the top

Pixiwoo sisters Nicola Haste and Samantha Chapman. Steve Adams

Super blood moon set to dominate Norfolk skies

A super blood moon is due to rise over Norfolk. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Claims Norwich has ‘ground to a halt’ as county Conservatives look to seize back powers over traffic work

Norfolk County Council wants to take back powers for highways and traffic work in Norwich . Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Argos has everything’ - Canaries player stuns fans with his favourite thing about Norwich

Onel Hernández has spoken about his love of Argos. Photo: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘You have got to be diverse’ - Norfolk butchers’ trade stays steady as demand for meat-free options grows

Jamie Archer, centre, with Ollie Baxter, left, and Ian Plunkett, at Archer's Butchers, after they won the Butchers Shop of the Year award in a national competition. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

New Norfolk free school gets green light – the second so far in 2019

Artist's impression of the new White House Farm Primary School in Sprowston, run by the Sapientia Education Trust, which is set to open in September 2019. Picture: NPS Property Consultants

‘Overwhelming support’ for project bringing free fresh food to Norfolk residents

The Wymondham Community Kitchen co-ordinator, Teresa Wiseman, front, with the kitchen team of volunteers, ready to serve up the meal for those who live alone. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists