Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

12 November, 2018 - 11:12
The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

If viewing our live debate on a phone or tablet please make sure your browser and operating system are updated to the latest versions

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

For more exclusive Norwich City opinion and analysis, follow The PinkUn on Facebook

The Canaries delivered an incredible late win against Millwall on Saturday, lifting them back to the top of the Championship – where they will stay for the duration of the last international break of 2018.

Daniel Farke’s squad are now out in Tampa Bay, Florida for a week of warm-weather training before they return to Championship action with trips to Swansea and Hull in the space of four days.

• Follow Michael Bailey on Twitter @michaeljbailey, Facebook @mbjourno and Instagram @mrmichaeljbailey

Follow Paddy Davitt on Twitter @paddyjdavitt

Follow David Freezer on Twitter @davefreezer

Topic Tags:

Sport Most Read

Video ‘I stopped my watch at 6:35, when six minutes went up on the board’ - Neil Harris rues late carnage

Neil Harris shakes hands with Daniel Farke after a frenetic end to Norwich City's 4-3 Champonship win Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Opinion Michael Bailey: Lambert’s ghost, Germans, plan B and hotter than Tampa – Six things from Canaries’ Millwall roar

Teemu Pukki lifts the ball beyond Ben Amos, and Carrow Road is braced to explode - Norwich City's victory over Millwall will live long in the memory. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Video Norwich City head Stateside loving life to the full, says Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke savoured Norwich City's 4-3 win against Millwall Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Video ‘I’ll take it, that’s all I need to say’ – City midfielder offers to end penalty curse

Moritz Leitner celebrates his first goal at Carrow Road with Teemu Pukki (22), who is going to find added competition for Norwich City's next penalty. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Canaries chief planning to make the most of time in Florida during international break

From left, Norwich City's head of partnership activation and chief operating officer Ben Kensell, with Visit Tampa Bay chief marketing officer Patrick Harrison and City's sporting director Stuart Webber Photo: Photo: Keir Magoulas/Tampa Bay

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the Evening News
digital edition

Subscribe

Show Job Lists

Newsletter Sign Up

Norwich Evening News daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy