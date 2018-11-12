The Norwich City Debate – Join Paddy and Michael from 1pm

The Norwich City players and supporters lap up a stunning finale at Carrow Road against Millwall. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Norwich City correspondents Paddy Davitt and Michael Bailey answer your questions in our latest pinkun.com online debate.

In our regular online question and answer session, our Canaries reporters discuss the latest Norwich City action, speculation and big talking points surrounding the club.

The debate is open for 45 minutes each week through the season from 1pm over at pinkun.com/debate – where you can also review the discussion after the event by scrolling down the window below.

The Canaries delivered an incredible late win against Millwall on Saturday, lifting them back to the top of the Championship – where they will stay for the duration of the last international break of 2018.

Daniel Farke’s squad are now out in Tampa Bay, Florida for a week of warm-weather training before they return to Championship action with trips to Swansea and Hull in the space of four days.

