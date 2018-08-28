Video

‘You could see the fans coming back in’ – Winger loved the sights and sounds of Norwich City late drama

Onel Hernandez produces a moment of magic to earn Norwich City a stunning point against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Onel Hernandez could barely contain his amazement at another Norwich City master class in dramatic endings, with a stunning 3-3 Championship draw against Nottingham Forest at Carrow Road.

The winger claimed an injury-time double to complete the Canaries’ incredible Boxing Day comeback– somehow extending their current unbeaten Championship record to 12 games.

“Never in my life have I been in a team with this heart and spirit,” said the 25-year-old January signing from Eintracht Braunschweig.

“I had a lot of clubs before in Germany but not like this. This is so unbelievable. The fans? These situations? I don’t know how you can explain this. It’s amazing and this is why we love our football. It’s crazy.

“The celebrations… It was just the emotions after the goal and everyone comes to you. You see all the fans. I saw the fans that wanted to leave early, thinking the game was over – and then I saw all the fans at the end celebrating and in unbelievable shock, saying why has this happened again? It’s not the first time!

The Norwich City backroom staff enjoy themselves as Onel Hernandez makes it 3-3 against Nottingham Forest in the eighth minute of added time. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images The Norwich City backroom staff enjoy themselves as Onel Hernandez makes it 3-3 against Nottingham Forest in the eighth minute of added time. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

“You could see the fans coming back in, then we scored again and you could see them coming again. It’s crazy and it just makes our team spirit. We have a very good spirit and we never give up. We work hard and if it’s 10 minutes, 30 minutes or five minutes, we always go on and that makes the difference.”

Hernandez spared a thought for City boss Daniel Farke, who made sure his side went for broke when any remaining realistic hope of salvaging a point seemed fanciful.

“He knows exactly what we would do and told us exactly how we would play,” said Hernandez. “He told us Timm (Klose) would go up front, he brought Jordan (Rhodes) and Dennis (Srbeny) on, I was on the right with Max (Aarons) on the left, Alex (Tettey) behind – and then we tried to do the best to bring the ball to the front.

“We are so dangerous. We had a lot of changes and with (Teemu) Pukki, Jordan and Dennis, we have good strikers there and I don’t know how you can handle them. The boss knows exactly what we are doing and that’s why we’ve got a point.

Hernandez added: “It was amazing. Unbelievable for the team, my team-mates and a very nice situation. At the end we got one point and I’m very happy for that.

“I had a little bit of luck that I was still there in the area and that I could score the goal – but it’s not just about me. We worked so well as a team and we have a good team spirit.

“This is incredible. I’ve enjoyed every day and I feel this is unbelievable. To work with these lads and to see all these fans happy every time. I like it so much.”

