‘That’s why this year has been incredible’ – Onel so glad for his 2018 Norwich City adventure

PUBLISHED: 23:37 28 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:37 28 December 2018

Raising the roof - Onel Hernandez scores City's equaliser against Nottingham Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Onel Hernandez has surprised himself in all sorts of ways, since embarking on his wild Norwich City ride at the start of the year.

The 25-year-old Cuban winger was a January signing for well under £2m from Eintracht Braunschweig, and has proven one of the more astute pieces of business for the Canaries’ new recruitment regime.

And the man himself cannot believe how far he has come in such a short space of time, his latest contribution coming with a double injury-time strike to earn a dramatic draw from Nottingham Forest’s Boxing Day visit.

“I have never really thought about this before – but I came here from Germany and I never knew what would happen,” admitted Hernandez.

“You come to a different place and my English… When I hear me speak now I think this is unbelievable. I never believed one year before that I can have a conversation in English with you. Now I’m doing that, celebrating here with English fans and my team-mates. I’m so happy for all this.”

Onel Hernandez was the hero for the Canaries against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus ImagesOnel Hernandez was the hero for the Canaries against Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

There should be no doubt the Canaries’ stunning form has helped a settled Hernandez make the most of his new club. Likewise there is no hiding the chemistry now pervading through the Carrow Road squad.

“For me it’s like my first season – before this I came in the winter and all this,” said Hernandez. “And you hear it. You feel the spirit in the stadium, you feel it in the people and our team. Together we never give up and that is why it’s amazing.

“That’s why this year has been incredible. I’ve never had this before and that’s why I am so happy and proud of this. It’s crazy.

“I love this team, I love this city, I love these fans. I love it. It’s been brilliant and I probably have too much emotion right now!

Onel Hernandez - loving life as a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdOnel Hernandez - loving life as a Norwich City player Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Of course in the end we always want the three points, but we take one point and this will make us stronger for the next games.”

That will be a key goal for Hernandez and his team-mates, starting with the visit of Frank Lampard’s visit – a game where the likes of Emi Buendia, Christoph Zimmermann and Jamal Lewis could yet be added to City’s injury list before Saturday’s kick-off.

Hernandez added: “What is so special in this team is that when one player is out having an injury, another comes in to help and has the same quality.

“We have such a good quality in this team, it’s amazing. No one is better than the other – everyone is good, and you can see this every day in the training ground.

“That’s why this is so special, and why I love this team.”

