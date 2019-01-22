Search

Argos make their biggest fan an offer he can’t refuse

22 January, 2019 - 11:17
A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

A photoshopped imagining of Onel visiting an Argos store. Photo: Archant/Paul Chesterton

Archant

A Norwich City player who said his favourite thing about living in Norwich was Argos has been made an offer he can’t refuse by the store.

Onel Hernandez of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2018Onel Hernandez of Norwich during the Sky Bet Championship match at Hillsborough, Sheffield Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 06/05/2018

There is plenty to be proud of living in Norwich, The Lanes packed with independent shops, the stunning cathedral and bustling market.

But for Norwich City star Onel Hernández it is Argos in the Riverside Retail Park that he loves the most.

The 25-year-old, who is originally from Cuba, was asked for the club’s official programme for Friday’s match against Birmingham his thoughts on Norwich since he joined the club in January 2018.

The winger, who grew up in Germany, said: “I love the city. I like that I live next to the stadium and next to me is a Morrisons which is good so I can buy my food.

“Also, I’d never seen an Argos before in my life.

“I walked inside and saw the catalogue with things you can order. You can order bikes, TVs – We don’t have this is Germany.

“Argos has everything and I’ve never seen this in my life before. When I need something, I buy it from Argos! I live in a perfect area.”

The tweet was spotted by Argos who have made a special offer to the player and they even wrote a poem in his honour.

Argos tweeted: “We’re glad that we’ve helped you settle into Norwich City FC.

“We’ve got a special catalogue coming your way, and we’d like to send you a selection of our canary-coloured products too.”

In a later tweet they wrote: “Argos loves Onel, we kitted out his flat, he’s got a kettle, hoover and toaster, same colour as his hat.”

Onel replied: “Thank you Argos, I’m looking forward to the next purchase.”

