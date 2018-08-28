Opinion

‘Superb performance, thoroughly deserved’ – Canaries fans savour brilliant win at Forest

Timm Klose celebrates City's winner at Forest Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Bringing an end to Nottingham Forest’s six-month unbeaten home record has draw high praise from excited Norwich City supporters this evening.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Canaries bounced back from a very nervy start at the City ground, conceding an early goal to their former striker Lewis Grabban and seeing Joe Lolley hammer a shot against the bar during the opening 15 minutes at a packed-out City Ground.

Daniel Farke’s team rallied in fine fashion and earned their win thanks to two Timm Klose goals, nodding in a Mo Leitner free-kick on the hour before lashing in from close range with five minutes remaining after Jordan Rhodes had headed on a Leitner corner.

It was a fifth win in seven league games for City, moving them into the Championship play-off places and within four points of the top two, shaking off an unfortunate 1-0 home loss to Stoke before the international break.

• Take a look at some of the best of the reaction above and below