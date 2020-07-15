Search

EFL confirms transfer window dates

PUBLISHED: 11:55 15 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:03 15 July 2020

The EFL has confirmed the transfer window will open later this month. Picture: Norwich City FC

The EFL has confirmed the transfer window will open later this month. Picture: Norwich City FC

JASON DAWSON ©Jason Dawson

The EFL have confirmed that the summer transfer window will open later this month, with it running for 10 weeks until mid-October.

The transfer window will open fully on Monday 27 July, although any player registered before the completion of the 2019/20 season will not be eligible to play for their new Club until season 2020/21 commences.

The window for international registrations closes at 11pm on Monday 5 October, with an agreement in place with the Premier League for an extended two-week domestic only window which will close at 5pm on Friday 16 October.

Norwich City look set to begin their window with a flurry of early signings, including Elfsborg midfielder Jacob Lungi Sørensen and Sunderland youngster Bali Mumba.

The Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber admitted that work behind the scenes had already begun as City look to rebuild their squad following a brutal Premier League season which has ended in relegation.

