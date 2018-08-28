Search

Video

Norwich City transfer rumour: European clubs tracking Canaries teenager

PUBLISHED: 12:24 25 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 25 January 2019

Adam Idah - the Norwich City striker is wanted by top European clubs, according to reports Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Adam Idah - the Norwich City striker is wanted by top European clubs, according to reports Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

Norwich City youngster Adam Idah is being tracked by clubs across Europe, according to reports.

The highly-rated 17-year-old has performed well for City’s Under-23s and on the international stage for the Republic of Ireland junior teamss.

According to HITC Sport, citing information from sources close to the club, City now risk losing the youngster as interest mounts.

Idah, yet to feature in City’s first team, is in the final 18 months of his contract.

Idah has been at City since 2017, having left Irish club side College Corinthians and went on to be named U18 and Academy player of the year. He has scored eight goals in 11 Premier League Two games this season.

HITC Sport claims Idah has caught the eye of a number of top European clubs on the back of his performances with the Republic of Ireland’s Under-17s side at the U17s European Championships in Croatia two years ago.

He scored eight goals in qualifying for last year’s European Under-17 Championship, where the Irish reached the quarter-finals.

