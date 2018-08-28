Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City transfer rumours: USA striker linked to Canaries

PUBLISHED: 10:25 14 January 2019 | UPDATED: 10:44 14 January 2019

Could Gyasi Zardes be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

Could Gyasi Zardes be on the radar of Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images

©Focus Images Limited www.focus-images.co.uk +447814 482222

United States international forward Gyasi Zardes has reportedly attracted interest from a host of English clubs, including Norwich City.

The 27-year-old Columbus Crew star scored 20 goals in 36 Major League Soccer matches last season, as a 3-1 aggregate defeat to New York Red Bulls knocked Columbus out of the play-offs in the quarter-finals.

TeamTalk report that Premier League sides Crystal Palace, Fulham and Huddersfield are all looking at Zardes as a potential summer signing, with Norwich, Middlesbrough and Leeds the Championship clubs touted.

Standing at 6ft 2ins tall, the American mostly plays as a central striker but can play wide as well. He has 40 international caps and six goals to his name for the USA but has not featured for his country since helping to win the Gold Cup in the summer of 2017.

However, new US coach Gregg Berhalter – formerly of Columubus – has included Zardes in his first training camp of 2019, which is due to be held this month ahead of friendlies against Panama and Costa Rica.

The California-born striker previously played for Los Angeles Galaxy, scoring 40 goals in 154 games between 2012 and 2017, helping to win the MLS Cup in 2014 alongside former Tottenham striker Robbie Keane.

The Canaries would struggle to compete if Premier League football is offered to the player but it’s also unlikely that sporting director Stuart Webber will be looking for a striker this month.

With top scorer Teemu Pukki already facing good competition from Jordan Rhodes – who scored the equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at West Brom – and Dennis Srbeny, City are well stocked in the forward department.

Zardes could be on the radar as a summer option though, with Norwich very much in the promotion race and Rhodes’ loan from Sheffield Wednesday also due to expire at the end of the season.

The Canaries have previously tried their luck with an MLS player, bringing striker Kei Kamara in on loan from Sporting Kansas City in January 2013.

The big forward scored once in 11 Premier League games but that wasn’t enough to earn a permanent move under former manager Chris Hughton, despite his hard work and enthusiastic character.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Panto star Ben Langley ‘overwhelmed’ as crowd give him standing ovation in final show

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

Men who carried out fraud targeting Roys of Wroxham ordered to pay back £1,500

Malaki Morgan, 31, targeted Roys of Wroxham over a period of months in 2016. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

Michael Bailey: Krul kicks, Baggies baggage and a win for Norwich City underdogs – Six things learned from The Hawthorns

Alex Tettey leads Norwich City out at The Hawthorns to take on West Bromwich Albion - with even bigger fixtures set to follow. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Tributes to The Talk’s John Fisher who has died aged 76

John Fisher was best known for his time running The Talk on Oak Street, which he took on from his late father Geoff Fisher in the 1970s. Photo: Adrian Judd

Ways to make those videos a little more interesting

The plan was that Sunny would calmly complete her cheer squad stretch routine. The family had other ideas. Picture Getty Images

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City loan watch: Raggett loses a tooth at Ipswich and report of serious injury for Wildschut

Rotherham United's Norwich loanee, Sean Raggett, suffered a nasty facial injury at Portman Road on Saturday. Picture: TWITTER

Former City stalwart cuts short Walsall stint

Russell Martin has left Walsall to spend more time closer to his family Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists