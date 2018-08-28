Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal ready to enter race for Canaries ace

PUBLISHED: 14:10 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 02 January 2019

Max Aarons is being courted by Premier League clubs. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Max Aarons is being courted by Premier League clubs. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Tottenham for Norwich City starlet Max Aarons.

The 18-year-old has been one of City’s shining lights so far this season and his form has seen several Premier League giants linked with the full back.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is apparently an admirer but, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Norwich are keen to keep hold of the youngster and only a mega-money offer would tempt the City hierarchy into sanctioning a deal whilst they would insist he be loaned back for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

Aarons’ good form was rewarded with a new deal with City in October that runs until the summer of June 2023 and head coach Daniel Farke hopes the player can see Norwich is the right place for him to continue his development at the moment.

“Aarons totally buys into our philosophy and our idea of how we want to develop him,” Farke said last month.

“Max can grow with this club and where there is a point when perhaps his development is quicker than that of the club then in the future there could be a moment that sees him move.

“This is the right place for him and I am pretty confident our supporters can enjoy him for a while yet. He appreciates he is allowed to play for the yellow shirt and in front of these fans.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

Care home where residents were left with cold cups of tea and food out of reach rated inadequate again

Larchwood Nursing Home, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man injured at travellers’ site taken to hospital

A man who was injured at the Roundwell Park Travellers' site, in Costessey, was taken to hospital. Photo: Denise Bradley

Norwich road reopened following crash

Watton Road in Colney, Norwich, near Spire Hospital, was blocked for three hours follwoing a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

From roads to pubs - six challenges facing Norwich in 2019

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia. Photo: Antony Kelly

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Number of improvised blades found in cell of prisoner at Norwich jail

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Women turn to suppliers in Thailand and Germany for medication not available on the NHS

Members of the Thyroid Support Group Norfolk angry about the withdrawal of medication. Susanna Spencer. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists