Norwich City transfer rumours: Arsenal ready to enter race for Canaries ace

Max Aarons is being courted by Premier League clubs. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Arsenal are reportedly set to rival Tottenham for Norwich City starlet Max Aarons.

The 18-year-old has been one of City’s shining lights so far this season and his form has seen several Premier League giants linked with the full back.

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is apparently an admirer but, according to the Mirror, Arsenal are also in the hunt.

Norwich are keen to keep hold of the youngster and only a mega-money offer would tempt the City hierarchy into sanctioning a deal whilst they would insist he be loaned back for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

Aarons’ good form was rewarded with a new deal with City in October that runs until the summer of June 2023 and head coach Daniel Farke hopes the player can see Norwich is the right place for him to continue his development at the moment.

“Aarons totally buys into our philosophy and our idea of how we want to develop him,” Farke said last month.

“Max can grow with this club and where there is a point when perhaps his development is quicker than that of the club then in the future there could be a moment that sees him move.

“This is the right place for him and I am pretty confident our supporters can enjoy him for a while yet. He appreciates he is allowed to play for the yellow shirt and in front of these fans.”