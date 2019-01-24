Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool, Arsenal and Canaries among clubs tracking Uruguay U20 star

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, left, and head coach Daniel Farke reportedly have scouts in action in Chile at the moment

Norwich City are reportedly alongside the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool in showing an interest in young Uruguayan midfielder Nicolas Acevedo.

The 19-year-old is currently impressing during the South American Under-20 Championship in Chile, playing all of Uruguay’s two group games so far.

The Sun claim scouts from Norwich have been tracking the deep-lying midfield talent – but that the Canaries are among a host of clubs keen on Acevedo.

Manchester City and Arsenal are also said to be alongside Liverpool and Manchester United, with Italian side Udinese also keen, on a player compared to Uruguay’s senior international midfielder Lucas Torreira, who has impressed in the Premier League for Arsenal this season.

The teen plays for Liverpool FC Montevideo in his home city and made four appearances in the Primera Division in Uruguay last season. He has four U20 caps to his name for his country so far, who take on Argentina in their next Group D game tomorrow.

With the Canaries mentioned as rivals to much wealthier rivals, it would seem unlikely they would be able to compete if that interest does lead to bids.

However, with promotion to the Premier League a possibility and former Argentina U20 international Emi Buendia proving that Norwich can be a good club to kick-start a career in England, the unlikely link could yet be worth bearing in mind for the summer.

• Elsewhere, former Canaries academy striker Benny Ashley-Seal has signed a new long-term contract with Premier League side Wolves, before heading to Portugal on loan.

The 20-year-old has joined FC Famalicao, who are pushing for promotion to the Portuguese top flight. He spent two years at Norwich but opted to sign professional terms elsewhere, having trials with Chelsea and Stoke before joining Wolves, making two first-team appearances in the EFL Cup earlier this season.