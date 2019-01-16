Search

Norwich City transfer rumours: Link to released Palace midfielder surfaces

16 January, 2019 - 17:01
Jordon Mutch was part of the Reading team smashed 7-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Jordon Mutch was part of the Reading team smashed 7-1 by Norwich City at Carrow Road in 2017 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

His last action came in the MLS for Vancouver Whitecaps but that hasn’t stopped The Sun touting Jordon Mutch with a possible move to high-flying Norwich City as a free agent.

The 27-year-old is a free agent after mutually agreeing to finish his contract at Crystal Palace 18 months early, having not played for the Eagles for almost two years.

The former Cardiff and Birmingham midfielder made nine Championship appearances for Reading during the second half of the 2016-17 Championship campaign but didn’t feature at all for Palace last season.

That included the Royals’ 7-1 thrashing at Carrow Road, being taken off after 52 minutes with the Canaries already 6-1 ahead under then caretaker boss Alan Irvine.

Two goals in 18 games in the MLS for Vancouver during 2018 led to the one-cap England Under-21 international leaving Palace earlier this month, after the Whitecaps decided not to activate their option to buy the player.

The Sun have today reported that Mutch “fancies a return to the Championship, despite interest from clubs in Turkey” and say he is being “tracked” by promotion hopefuls Norwich and Bristol City.

Mutch was part of the Cardiff team which won promotion to the Premier League in 2013 but has made just 31 top-flight appearances for Palace in a deal worth around £5m in January 2015.

While a player whose career has declined quite so quickly looks an unlikely target for City sporting director Stuart Webber, there is also little need for another midfielder in Daniel Farke’s squad.

While next month’s injury return of key man Moritz Leitner is eagerly awaited, Alex Tettey, Mario Vrancic, Marco Stiepermann, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia all offer central midfield options, before even mentioning the fit-again Kenny McLean and Louis Thompson.

So while Mutch may well manage to persuade a Championship club to give him a chance, it looks highly unlikely it will be at Norwich.

