Norwich City transfer rumours: Millwall boss cools interest in Norwich City ace

18 December, 2018 - 09:44
Could Ben Marshall be on his way out of Norwich City this January? Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Paul Chesterton

Millwall boss Neil Harris insists he has bigger priorities in the January transfer window outside of chasing Norwich City’s Ben Marshall.

The Canaries beat the Lions to the 27-year-old’s signature in the summer in a reported £1.8m deal despite Marshall impressing on loan from Wolves at the Den last season.

“Ben was fantastic for us last season,” Harris told the South London Press. “He brought a wealth of Championship experience and quality as well to the squad – plus personality in the changing room. He is a player we tried to sign in the summer but couldn’t get because Norwich have got bigger finances.

“He is a player and person I admire. But I think at the moment that scoring goals and creating chances is not a problem – that is keeping the ball out of the net at the other end.

“There have been four or five away games where we have gone and dominated – Forest, Reading, Norwich and Preston – and not got the points.

“We are in the top three for creating chances in the division.”

Marshall has struggled to make an impression at Carrow Road and has been linked with a move away next month with Ipswich Town apparently admirers.

