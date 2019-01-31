Search

Live

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

31 January, 2019 - 08:00
Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

Norwich City have until 11pm to complete permanent signings before the January transfer window shuts.

It’s decision time on deadline day for Norwich City.

Could sporting director Stuart Webber stage one late foray into the transfer market before tonight’s 11pm deadline to strengthen City’s promotion bid?

Ben Marshall’s unexpected loan move to Millwall has left a hole in head coach Daniel Farke’s squad and the German hopes a solution can be found before tonight.

“Perhaps there is a solution we can find in the wide position or full back area,” Farke said before City’s 2-2 draw with Sheffield United last weekend.

“I am totally happy with the strikers and the central midfielders and centre backs. We don’t need an option there.

“But we could be a bit short on the wings.

“We have to stay awake if there is a possibility.”

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

Owner of the Desh Supermarket in Magdalen Street, Abul Hussain, inside the stocked up store which has been closed since February. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman arrested over death of man in Norwich

A body was discovered at a property on Upper St Giles Street. Picture: Dominic Gilbert

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

Wing mirror damaged during Norwich road rage incident

A road rage incident happened on Carrow Road near to the Wherry Road junction. Picture Google.

Transfer deadline day deals, rumours, sightings - we have it covered

Will Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber be a busy on transfer deadline day? Picture: Denise Bradley

Triathlete’s long road to recovery after being hit by elderly driver

Triathlete Sandie Jardine was thrown 30ft in the air when a car hit her bike at 50mph along Brandon Road last year - just a mile away from her home in Weeting. Photo: Sandie Jardine

Spend a night in a homeless person’s shoes by taking part in a charity sleep out

Norwich Sleep Out 2019 will take place at Norwich City's grounds at Carrow Road. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Morning train from Norwich to London cancelled

Greater Anglia services have been affected by damage to overhead electric wires. Picture: Archant

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

A foggy view from Lady Julian Bridge in Norwich. Picture: Bethany Whymark
