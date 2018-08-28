Video

Norwich City’s magnificent 18-pass goal – made in Germany, finished in England

Jordan Rhodes celebrates with Moritz Leitner after being on the end of City's 18-pass move for the winning goal against Aston Villa Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Jordan Rhodes’ winning goal against Aston Villa brought the house down at Carrow Road – as CHRIS LAKEY reports, the build-up was a reflection of one man’s footballing philosophy

Build up to the 2nd goal tonight. 18 passes. Beautiful football. #ncfc pic.twitter.com/hYY0mZTQ0Y — Dev (@dev_music_ncfc) October 23, 2018

It was a goal which summed up the Norwich City ethos and which will presumably be played to the young Academy products at Colney for a time to come.

From the time Timm Klose picked up possession in his own half to the point 54 seconds later when Jordan Rhodes did what Jordan Rhodes does best, it was the Daniel Farke Way.

Short passes. Patience as an opening is sought. Making the opposition guess. Technical skills of the highest order. And then the kill.

The 18 passes – involving every outfield player – were excellent. Rhodes’ two backwards steps left his defender out of the game. All the striker had to do once the defender tried to follow his movement backwards, was dart forward - he had gained a precious few inches of space and he used it to devastating effect as he prodded the ball home from close range.

Marco Stiepermann - his ball into the area was tucked away by Jordan Rhodes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Marco Stiepermann - his ball into the area was tucked away by Jordan Rhodes Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was almost training ground stuff: not perhaps the exact movements, but the theory, the intelligence not to make a risky pass, but to be patient, stay in control and, when the opening is there, take advantage.

Farke’s preferred way of playing football is beginning to work: it doesn’t happen overnight, but it is growing this season, with performances being rewarded with results.

And the crowd are buying into it as well... which always helps.

The winning goal...pass by pass

1 Timm Klose advances to halfway and plays it left to Marco Stiepermann.

2 Stiepermann plays it short to Jamal Lewis

3 Lewis plays it back to Stiepermann

4 Stierperman plays it short to Moritz Leitner

5 Leitner plays a short pass inside to Todd Cantwell

6 Cantwell in centre midfield plays a short ball to the centre where Tom Trybull is waiting

7 Without hesitating, Trybull back heels to Christoph Zimmermann on the halfway line.

8 Zimmermann plays it left to Klose.

9 Klose knocks it forward a few yards to Leitner

10 Leitner sprays it wide right to Max Aarons who controls it perfectly

11 Aarons moves inside then knocks it back to Trybull

12 Trybull plays a short pass forward to Emi Buendia

13 Buendia quickly knocks it right to Aarons

14 Aarons then finds Leitner in the centre

15 Leitner plays it left to Klose

16 Klose advances a few yards and goes forward to Buendia, some 30 yards out.

17 Buendia plays it to the left wing

18 Stiepermann plays a low cross into the box – Rhodes gets in front of his man and from six yards knocks it past the keeper