Norwich City confirm 2,000 tickets available for next two home games

Published: 9:51 AM November 29, 2020 Updated: 1:28 PM November 29, 2020

Fans will be back at Carrow Road for the club's games against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest.

Thousands of Norwich City fans will be able to return to Carrow Road as the club confirmed tickets are to go on sale for its next two home fixtures.

The club will make 2,000 tickets available for its upcoming match on Saturday, December 5, against Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road and 2,000 tickets available against Nottingham Forest on December 9.

It is the first time fans will be back at Carrow Road since September 18, when 1,000 fans were allowed to watch the game against Preston.

Fans are allowed back in following confirmation from the government that Norfolk is in tier 2 of Covid-19 restrictions, which allows for 2,000 supporters to attend upcoming fixtures at Carrow Road.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, December 1, to season ticket holders at 9am, with any remaining tickets going on sale to members at 9am on Thursday, December 3.

Season ticket holders will only be able to purchase one ticket per person with a maximum of six tickets in their respective booking group. All tickets for the fixtures will be located in the South Stand, with socially distanced seating allocated, said the club.

As part of its covid-19 protocol, laned entry systems, temperature checks and more will remain in place at Carrow Road.

The club will send out further details to supporters who are successful in applying for match tickets.

A club spokesman said; "Those season ticket holders who successfully apply and receive a ticket for either the Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest fixture will not be able to purchase a ticket for a future fixture until all of the club’s remaining season ticket holders have had an opportunity to purchase."

Season tickets holders who attended the club’s pilot fixture against Preston North End in September will not be able to apply for these upcoming fixtures.

Tickets are priced £30 for adults, £20 for over 65s, and £10 for under 18s.

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.canaries.co.uk or over the phone on 01603 721902 (option 1) from 9am on Tuesday, December 1.

Tickets will not be available to purchase in-person at either the Carrow Road ticket office or the club’s city centre Fan Hub.

‘I've almost forgotten what going to a game is like!’

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty. - Credit: Archant

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty said: “It’s great that we are getting fans back in because I don’t think we realistically expected to see anything this side of Christmas. It is not going to be the same as having the full crowd but it's a step in the right direction.

“A lot of people will decide not to apply for various reasons, shielding, the fact that it will be such a small crowd, but at least it gives people an option.

“We are all so weighed down by the length of the pandemic and we have been starved of live football for such a long time that it’s good that there is a little bit of light on the horizon.”

He said supports will understand missing out on the games due to the allocation of tickets.

“You have to give people the best possible chance of seeing a game and if people have managed to see one then it makes sense that they go to the back of the queue,” he said.

“I’ve almost forgotten what it's like to go to a game.”

Season ticket holders will make up their own mind over the pricing, he added.

“There have been a few misconceptions about this. The club made it very clear that they were going to roll over season ticket payments for anyone who wanted to continue to make payments to next season.

“So nobody is paying twice and people can choose not to go if they want to. There will be enough who are prepared to.”