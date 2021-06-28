Promotion celebration event lined up for Canaries fans

Published: 7:55 AM June 28, 2021 Updated: 8:46 AM June 28, 2021

Norwich City finished the season six points clear of their nearest Championship rivals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite having to abandon any ideas of a promotion parade through the streets of Norwich, the Canaries have still created an opportunity for fans to celebrate the 2020/21 season triumph.

Following Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League without a full Carrow Road, the club will be holding a celebratory dinner for supporters on Wednesday, July 21.

The club has said the event will take place over two floors with 600 spaces available.

A three-course meal, surprise guests and celebratory videos are being planned throughout the evening.

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

The event will be hosted by supporters and will be an opportunity to reflect on the successful campaign led by Daniel Farke in which the club accumulated 97 points over the course of the season.

Tickets are priced at £45 per person and are available through the official Norwich City website and by calling 01603 218724.

It will run from 6.30pm to 11pm.