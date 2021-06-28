News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > Sport > Norwich City FC

Promotion celebration event lined up for Canaries fans

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:55 AM June 28, 2021    Updated: 8:46 AM June 28, 2021
The Norwich players lift the EFL Championship trophy at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at

Norwich City finished the season six points clear of their nearest Championship rivals - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite having to abandon any ideas of a promotion parade through the streets of Norwich, the Canaries have still created an opportunity for fans to celebrate the 2020/21 season triumph. 

Following Norwich City’s promotion to the Premier League without a full Carrow Road, the club will be holding a celebratory dinner for supporters on Wednesday, July 21.

The club has said the event will take place over two floors with 600 spaces available.

A three-course meal, surprise guests and celebratory videos are being planned throughout the evening. 

Norwich City's Joint Majority Shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones

Norwich City's joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

The event will be hosted by supporters and will be an opportunity to reflect on the successful campaign led by Daniel Farke in which the club accumulated 97 points over the course of the season. 

Tickets are priced at £45 per person and are available through the official Norwich City website and by calling 01603 218724. 

It will run from 6.30pm to 11pm. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Objections to 165 new homes and medical centre on land near Norwich
  2. 2 Police and fire crews remain on scene after early hours house blaze
  3. 3 Investigation launched after lorry carrying chickens overturns on A11
  1. 4 Could disused Norwich railway station return to serve new homes?
  2. 5 How A47 roadworks are affecting 999 services and businesses
  3. 6 Man dies in Wymondham house fire
  4. 7 Person hit by train on Greater Anglia line
  5. 8 H&M Norwich store to reopen with new departments
  6. 9 Stolen Norfolk dog reunited with owner after police raid in Essex
  7. 10 Talks to take place over swimming pool as residents back bid
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cortege arriving at Tesco supermarket.

Hundreds give amazing send-off to well-loved supermarket worker

Maurice Gray

Logo Icon
Poor state of Cathedral hotel Norwich

'An insult to the city': Couple ditch 'hellhole' hotel after 45 minutes

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Sam Sexton, left, leaving Norwich Magistrates Court with his solicitor Ian Fisher, right.

Former Norwich boxing champion banned from contacting ex-partner

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Bryony Fayers is opening modern family store Bear in Norwich, she is pictured with her youngest son Laurie. 

Modern family store Bear is opening in Norwich

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus