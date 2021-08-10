Norwich City shirt is one of the cheapest in Premier League

Published: 12:43 PM August 10, 2021

Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22 - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City supporters will be saving money compared to other Premier League clubs when it comes to buying the new home shirt.

A study has revealed the Canaries are among the clubs charging fans the least for replica shirts.

Costing £50, the new shirt is proving popular for City fans with its Lotus sponsor.

It costs £5 more than Burnley's shirt which is the cheapest in the Premier League at £45. Brentford is second in the list for English top-flight teams at £48.

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich then comes in at joint third alongside Leicester City with the shirt being as much as £20 cheaper than Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.

You may also want to watch:

The home shirt costs £60 for those opting for the long-sleeve option however.

The study was carried out by 888sport and includes European clubs, which shows Fiorentina tops the continental list with a price of £33.52, or $39.

The Premier League has shown to be the cheapest for football shirts across the five major European leagues with an average price of £58.09 compared to £70.38 in the French Ligue 1 and £70.05 in the German Bundesliga.

The full list of Premier League short-sleeve home shirts as shown by the official club websites is: