Norwich City shirt is one of the cheapest in Premier League
- Credit: Norwich City FC
Norwich City supporters will be saving money compared to other Premier League clubs when it comes to buying the new home shirt.
A study has revealed the Canaries are among the clubs charging fans the least for replica shirts.
Costing £50, the new shirt is proving popular for City fans with its Lotus sponsor.
It costs £5 more than Burnley's shirt which is the cheapest in the Premier League at £45. Brentford is second in the list for English top-flight teams at £48.
Norwich then comes in at joint third alongside Leicester City with the shirt being as much as £20 cheaper than Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham.
The home shirt costs £60 for those opting for the long-sleeve option however.
The study was carried out by 888sport and includes European clubs, which shows Fiorentina tops the continental list with a price of £33.52, or $39.
The Premier League has shown to be the cheapest for football shirts across the five major European leagues with an average price of £58.09 compared to £70.38 in the French Ligue 1 and £70.05 in the German Bundesliga.
The full list of Premier League short-sleeve home shirts as shown by the official club websites is:
- Arsenal - £65
- Aston Villa - £57
- Brentford - £48
- Brighton - £52
- Burnley - £45
- Chelsea - £69.95
- Crystal Palace - £55
- Everton - £60
- Leeds - £60
- Leicester - £50
- Liverpool - £69.95
- Manchester City - £70
- Manchester United - £64.95
- Newcastle - £65
- Southampton - £55
- Tottenham - £70
- Watford - £55
- West Ham - £60
- Wolves - £55