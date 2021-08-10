News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich City shirt is one of the cheapest in Premier League

Ben Hardy

Published: 12:43 PM August 10, 2021   
Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22

Teemu Pukki poses in the new Norwich City home kit for 2021/22 - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich City supporters will be saving money compared to other Premier League clubs when it comes to buying the new home shirt.

A  study has revealed the Canaries are among the clubs charging fans the least for replica shirts. 

Costing £50, the new shirt is proving popular for City fans with its Lotus sponsor. 

It costs £5 more than Burnley's shirt which is the cheapest in the Premier League at £45. Brentford is second in the list for English top-flight teams at £48. 

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit

Grant Hanley wearing the new Norwich City home kit - Credit: Norwich City FC

Norwich then comes in at joint third alongside Leicester City with the shirt being as much as £20 cheaper than Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham. 

The home shirt costs £60 for those opting for the long-sleeve option however. 

The study was carried out by 888sport and includes European clubs, which shows Fiorentina tops the continental list with a price of £33.52, or $39. 

The Premier League has shown to be the cheapest for football shirts across the five major European leagues with an average price of £58.09 compared to £70.38 in the French Ligue 1 and £70.05 in the German Bundesliga. 

The full list of Premier League short-sleeve home shirts as shown by the official club websites is: 

  • Arsenal - £65 
  • Aston Villa - £57
  • Brentford - £48 
  • Brighton - £52
  • Burnley - £45 
  • Chelsea - £69.95 
  • Crystal Palace - £55 
  • Everton - £60 
  • Leeds - £60 
  • Leicester - £50 
  • Liverpool - £69.95 
  • Manchester City - £70 
  • Manchester United - £64.95
  • Newcastle - £65 
  • Southampton - £55
  • Tottenham - £70 
  • Watford - £55 
  • West Ham - £60 
  • Wolves - £55 
