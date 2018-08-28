Search

Canaries stars visit youngest fans in hospital and school

PUBLISHED: 07:50 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:50 06 December 2018

Norwich City players visited children at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and gave them Christmas gifts. Photo: NCFC

NCFC

Norwich City players visited some of their youngest fans at the region’s busiest hospital and a city school.

Alex Tettey, Michael McGovern, Felix Passlack, Timm Klose, Ivo Pinto, Connor Parsons and Anis Mehmeti visited the Jenny Lind Children’s Hospital, at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, on Wednesday to give Christmas gifts and visit patients.

While Tim Krul visited Spooner Row Primary School in Norwich, with the Community Sports Foundation, for their final Premier League Reading Stars session of the term.

The Year 5 group were completing the 10-week long programme, which uses football as a tool to get pupils excited about developing their literacy skills.

The children had a chance to read poems that they had written about diversity, before the City stopper presented them with their certificates for completing the programme.

It was then the turn of the group to hold their own press conference with Tim and ask him a range of questions about his football career, his interest in reading, and anything else about his life and experiences.

Tim revealed his fondness for the Harry Potter books and that, away from football, he was a keen tennis fan.

