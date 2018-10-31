Srbeny so close to being the hero during cruel cup defeat for Canaries

Dennis Srbeny firted straight at Artur Boruc to miss a golden chance for Norwich at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Our latest Norwich City player watch kept a close eye on striker Dennis Srbeny during a busy night for the German as the Canaries were beaten at Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup fourth round.

Dennis Srbeny played the full 90 minutes as City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the Vitality Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Dennis Srbeny played the full 90 minutes as City were knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the Vitality Stadium Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

The former Paderborn man is yet to start a Championship game this season, despite two goals helping to knock out top-flight Cardiff in the second round of the cup competition, making just two league appearances as a substitute since then.

It was Srbeny’s big chance to show what he could do on the south coast, particularly with Jordan Rhodes set to be ineligible against his parent club at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Here’s how his evening unfolded...

Canaries striker Srbeny hit the post late in the first half at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Canaries striker Srbeny hit the post late in the first half at Bournemouth Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

6 – Closes down Artur Boruc and forces the keeper to shank his kick out of play for a throw on the left.

12 – Does well to hold up a Jamal Lewis clearance and set Onel Hernandez away on the left, Mario Vrancic finds him 30 yards out but pulls a low effort well wide of the left post.

15 – Ivo Pinto loses the ball deep in the Bournemouth half, Srbeny robs Dan Gosling but City are forced all the way back to Michael McGovern.

27 – Christoph Zimmermann tries to replicate Timm Klose’s assist from Saturday with a long ball through the middle but the striker is marginally given offside when he was clean through.

34 – Lewis bursts clear out of trouble and sets Srbeny away on the left, Vrancic plays back to Lewis on the left and great low cross but too much on it for the German to reach in front of goal.

41 – Massive chance. Zimmermann with a quick free-kick to Tom Trybull, turns it around the corner to Vrancic, who threads Srbeny clean through, takes one too many touches and blasts against Boruc from 10 yards, ball goes out for a corner. Had to score.

43 – Holds possession on the edge of the Bournemouth box and plays Vrancic into the box, who dummies to shoot, shifts onto his left and pulls a low shot beyond the far post.

45 – POST – Holds up the ball deep in the Cherries’ half, plays to the on-running Hernandez, who threads him through, has to hit the shot on the turn and blasts a left-footed shot against the far post.

65 – Alex Tettey finds him midway in the Bournemouth half, turns and drives forward, plays right to Felix Passlack, who pulls back to Vrancic on the edge of the box but shot is deflected to Boruc.

66 – Keeps a poor Vrancic corner from the right in and plays back to the midfielder, who curls a shot at Boruc.

67 – Loose home pass and breaks on the left, cross with outside of his foot doesn’t find Passlack.

68 – Drops deep to take the ball from a Trybull tackle, drives and steps inside Andrew Surman and shot is just deflected wide.

70 – Tettey stray pass, kept alive by Srbeny, robs Gosling on the edge of the home box. City keep the move alive and the striker holds up on the edge of the box, Trybull lifts over and Hernandez squeezes a low shot beyond Boruc for the equaliser. 1-1

75 – Can’t get the shot away and then Vrancic is bundled over by Gosling on the edge of the box.

90+1 – Lunges full stretch to keep alive a Tettey pass and allow Buendia to push forward but move breaks down.

90+3 – Vrancic crosses from the left and Srbeny heads over on the stretch, just couldn’t climb high enough.

Verdict: Really could – and perhaps should – have been the hero. Denied by a post but had to beat Boruc in the first half. Big chance to stake a claim slips away but would cause Championship defences problems with this kind of performance.

Rating: 7 out of 10