Norwich City recall striker from loan spell

04 January, 2019 - 11:04
Mason Bloomfield has been recalled from his loan spell at Hamilton by Norwich City. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS

Mason Bloomfield has been recalled from his loan spell at Hamilton by Norwich City. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS

Gavin Ellis/TGS

Mason Bloomfield has been recalled by Norwich City from his season-long loan at Hamilton Academical.

Bloomfield was signed by the Canaries last summer from Dagenham & Redbridge after coming through the Daggers’ academy system.

He was immediately loaned out by City to Hamilton, following the path trodden by both Carlton Morris and Remi Matthews, but has found his first team chances limited with the Scottish Premiership side.

A Hamilton statement said: “Mason Bloomfield has left the club after being recalled from his loan spell by parent club, Norwich City.

“The striker returns to Carrow Road after making 7 appearances for Accies; which included his late winner in our 1-0 victory over Livingston on 3rd November.

“We would like to thank Mason for his contribution and wish him all the best for the future.”

