Norwich City loan watch: Marshall helps Millwall pick up a point at Boro
PUBLISHED: 18:07 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 19 January 2019
© Copyright Stephen Waller
Ben Marshall was straight into loan action for Millwall and did parent club Norwich City a favour by helping to earn a draw away to the promotion hopefuls.
The winger played 73 minutes of the Lions 1-1 draw at Boro this afternoon, with the hosts only grabbing a point thanks to a late Jordan Hugill penalty.
City defender Sean Raggett – after losing a tooth during a defeat at Ipswich the previous weekend – was left on the bench as struggling Rotherham lost 4-2 at home to Brentford.
It was a better weekend for Matt Jarvis with Walsall though, setting up the second goal as he played 80 minutes of a 3-0 win away to his former club Gillingham in League One, while left-back James Husband played the full game as Fleetwood drew 1-1 at Rochdale.
Young striker Tristan Abrahams came on in the 86th minute but couldn’t find an equaliser as Exeter lost 1-0 away to Newport in League Two.
There was a debut for defender Timi Odusina, playing 90 minutes as AFC Fylde won 2-0 at home to National League promotion rivals Wrexham.
Devonte Aransibia came on in the 57th minute of a 2-2 draw at Concord Rangers for Billericay Town in National League South and keeper Billy Johnson kept his starting place as Lowestoft drew 0-0 at home against Redditch, making a vital save just before half-time in the Southern League Premier Division Central clash.
Irish winger Simon Power was an unused substitute again as Dordrecht picked up a vital 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar U21s on Friday night, to move off the bottom of the Dutch second tier table.