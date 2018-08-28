Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 5°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich City loan watch: Marshall helps Millwall pick up a point at Boro

PUBLISHED: 18:07 19 January 2019 | UPDATED: 18:07 19 January 2019

Ben Marshall was back in a Millwall shirt on Saturday, after joining on loan from Norwich, during a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ben Marshall was back in a Millwall shirt on Saturday, after joining on loan from Norwich, during a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough Picture: STEVE WALLER

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Ben Marshall was straight into loan action for Millwall and did parent club Norwich City a favour by helping to earn a draw away to the promotion hopefuls.

The winger played 73 minutes of the Lions 1-1 draw at Boro this afternoon, with the hosts only grabbing a point thanks to a late Jordan Hugill penalty.

City defender Sean Raggett – after losing a tooth during a defeat at Ipswich the previous weekend – was left on the bench as struggling Rotherham lost 4-2 at home to Brentford.

It was a better weekend for Matt Jarvis with Walsall though, setting up the second goal as he played 80 minutes of a 3-0 win away to his former club Gillingham in League One, while left-back James Husband played the full game as Fleetwood drew 1-1 at Rochdale.

Young striker Tristan Abrahams came on in the 86th minute but couldn’t find an equaliser as Exeter lost 1-0 away to Newport in League Two.

There was a debut for defender Timi Odusina, playing 90 minutes as AFC Fylde won 2-0 at home to National League promotion rivals Wrexham.

Devonte Aransibia came on in the 57th minute of a 2-2 draw at Concord Rangers for Billericay Town in National League South and keeper Billy Johnson kept his starting place as Lowestoft drew 0-0 at home against Redditch, making a vital save just before half-time in the Southern League Premier Division Central clash.

Irish winger Simon Power was an unused substitute again as Dordrecht picked up a vital 1-0 win at AZ Alkmaar U21s on Friday night, to move off the bottom of the Dutch second tier table.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Most Read

This is when it’s expected to start snowing in Norwich

A shopper slowly making their way up an icy Timber Hill. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

Sprowston schoolgirl Sophie Taylor underwent a major operation on one of her legs at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital in Stanmore. She is pictured here in hospital after the operation. Photo: supplied by the Taylor family

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Tiger stores in Norwich reducing all stock to £2 or less

intu Chapelfield Credit: intu Chapelfield

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

‘How can they survive?’ - Dereham hairdresser’s sponsored silence for Norwich’s homeless

Jane Rice-Smith, left, is taking on a five hour sponsored silence for the homeless and hoping to raise £1,000. Pictured, Jane with daughter Jess Hood at their business Rouge et Noir in Dereham. Picture: IAN BURT

‘Phew!’: Relief for campaigners as developers fail in bid to overturn church planning call

Local residents who are furious about plans drawn up by developers to redevelop St Peter's Methodist Church in Park Lane and replace it with 20 flats + one house. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Man arrested after large packet of class A drugs found ‘within his person’

A man was arrested in Norwich for possession of class A drugs after he was found to be carrying a wrap 'within his person'. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Footballer James Maddison shares photo of “little angel” Sophie Taylor in touching tribute following her death

Former Norwich City footballer James Maddison has paid tribute to

Another knife taken off Norwich streets by police

Knife seized by police in Norwich. PIC: Norwich Police Twitter.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists