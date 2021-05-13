Excitement among fans as Canaries reveal stadium return hopes

Published: 11:53 AM May 13, 2021

Fans will be back at Carrow Road for the club's games against Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City has raised hope that Carrow Road could be full for the entirety of the upcoming Premier League season.

The club is hopeful all restrictions could be lifted in time for the opening fixture as the government roadmap continues to progress well.

As a club, we are hopeful all restrictions will be lifted by the first game of the 2021-22 season and that we’ll be able to return to full capacity. Any updates on the return of spectators will be communicated via official club channels. — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 12, 2021

With all social contact restrictions earmarked to be eased by June 21, the Canaries could be playing in front of the yellow and green army before too long.

A spokesman for Norwich City said: "As a club, we are hopeful all restrictions will be lifted by the first game of the 2021-22 season and that we’ll be able to return to full capacity.

Norwich City fans are being urged to turn Carrow Road into a cauldron of noise as the first of the final 10 games of the season get underway. Picture: Paul Chesterton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"Any updates on the return of spectators will be communicated via official club channels."

The prospect is a tantalising one for City fans eager to see their promoted heroes live in the flesh.

Actor Benjamin Royer took to Twitter to say: "This is a huge W[in] even for international supporters."

Harry Frazer spoke for all Norwich fans when he said: "We can hope, miss my Carrow Road family."

Norwich City fans celebrate the Canaries clinching the Championship title outside Carrow Road. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

James Flett added: "Just imagine that first home game of the season, seeing the pitch bathed in sunshine and fans everywhere, goosebumps just thinking about it."

And one supporter was even looking forward to the prospect of sitting next to "moaning Larry" when he starts "kicking off as usual".

The Canaries are set to begin the new Premier League season on August 14, with fixtures due to be announced at 9am on Wednesday, June 16.

Meanwhile, earlier this week, the club confirmed details of its membership scheme, including the introduction of new memberships for overseas fans and under 21s.

