Covid-19 passes scrapped at Norwich City games

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:38 PM February 7, 2022
Updated: 12:49 PM February 7, 2022
Norwich City fans had cause for celebration after beating Everton 2-1 in the Premier League

Norwich City fans no longer need Covid-19 passes to enter the grounds, the club has announced.  - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City fans no longer need Covid-19 passes to get into matches, the club has announced. 

The Canaries have thanked their supporters for helping to keep each other safe during the pandemic and have now decided to scrap Covid passports at games.

Back in December 2021, the government made them mandatory - as part of Plan B rules - for any event with more than 10,000 people in response to the spread of the Omicron variant.

But Plan B rules were lifted by the government on January 26.

Following this, on Monday, February 7, the football club announced that people will no longer need to show proof of double vaccinations or a negative test.

A spokesman wrote on Twitter: "Thank you for all your efforts in keeping each other safe at matches. Covid passes are no longer required to enter grounds, but we still encourage fans to follow public health guidance and wear a face covering indoors and in crowded areas."

