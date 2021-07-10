Fans queue outside Norwich City's revamped store for kit launch

Published: 2:57 PM July 10, 2021 Updated: 4:11 PM July 10, 2021

Norwich City reopened its revamped merchandise store for the first time since December, on the same day as the club launched its new kit. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Eager Norwich city fans could be seen queueing outside of the club’s store to be the first to get their hands on Canaries' new kit.

Norwich City Football Club officially reopened its revamped merchandise store on Saturday, which coincided with the launch of their new kit – and the fans were impressed.

From around 8am a queue started to form at the Carrow Road store - which has been closed since December.

Holly Adams, stores and merchandising manager, said: “I am really excited to get the store reopened and the kit launch..

“It’s a nice kit and the sponsors that we have got as well; it really brings it to life.

She added: “I love the refurbishment. I think it has completely changed the concept of the store.

“I just think it’s more modern and more in line with the fan hub store in the city. It’s a store to be really proud of."

On the new kit, principal partner logos of Lotus and JD feature on the front and sleeve.

It is also the first since City recently announced a new kit supplier with the Spanish company Joma.

Father and son duo and season ticket holders, Jon and Nathan Rands, were first in the queue.

Jon Rands, 50, from Watton, said: “We love the kit. It’s very vibrant. I liked it straight away.

“We got here at about 8am - we wanted to get in as soon as possible.

“It’s a lot more spacious in there which is a good thing, because I would normally try to avoid it on match days. I spend a fortune in there anyway but I will probably spend a bit more now.”

His son, Nathan, added: “It’s certainly one of the best shirts we have had for a long time. Hopefully the season can replicate a kit, and it’s going to be a successful one.”

Canaries fan Michael Hayes, 49, from Lowestoft, added: “To be fair it’s a very good kit. The sizing is better this time. I’m very impressed with it. A decent sponsor as well.

Also queueing, Stephen Linstead, from Hellesdon, said “I wanted to get down here before they go. They are really nice. It’s different with the Joma, and the new sleeves. Definitely happy with it.”

