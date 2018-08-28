Norwich City youngsters bow out of FA Youth Cup after a bad night at Preston

Adam Idah twice went close for the young Canaries Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

Norwich City’s youngsters had a night to forget at a freezing Deepdale as they lost 3-0 to Preston North End to crash out of the FA Youth Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Williams’ side had started the fourth round tie as favourites to progress as a Category One Academy outfit but they were second best on the night and could have few complaints about the result.

The hosts never looked back after scoring twice in eight minutes during the latter stages of the first half and added a third goal midway through the second period to seal a comfortable win.

Preston put the visitors firmly on the back foot from the word go and went close on a couple of occasions before deservedly getting their noses in front on 35 minutes.

Louis Potts took possession in midfield and drove at the Norwich defence before putting the ball into Adam O’Reilly’s path to stroke home.

Saul Milovanovic then forced keeper Jimmy Corcoran into a diving save from long range but from their next attack Preston scored again. They won a corner and Tyrhys Dolan’s accurate delivery was met by a firm header from Lewis Earl to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Heavy snow made it tricky for both sides as the second half got under way but Norwich quickly took the initiative as they sought a way back into the tie.

Denzelle Olopade saw a powerul shot blocked before Adam Idah sent a free-kick just over the bar. As the Canaries began to find their rhythm Milovanovic then saw another long range shot well saved and Idah fired into the side-netting but the goal wouldn’t come and Preston effectively wrapped it up on 70 minutes. An impressive build-up saw Dolan find Jerome Jolly inside the area and Louis Lomas’ tackle saw the ball fall kindly for Potts to slide home past keeper Daniel Barden. The effort was initially ruled out for offside but after consulting with his assistant the referee allowed it to stand.

Substitute Josh Giurgi almost pulled one back for City late on after coming on as a substitute but his shot was just wide.

City: Barden, Vaughan, Omobamidele, Lomas, Ahmadi, Olopade (Giurgi 79), Milovanovic, Dronfield, Hondermarck (Omotoye 63), Idah, Thorvaldsson.