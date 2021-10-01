Dirty shirts and lucky pants: City fans' mad matchday rituals

Published: 6:00 AM October 1, 2021

From lucky clothing to avoiding certain places, Norwich City fans are full of matchday rituals to help bring home the three points.

Daniel Farke's team need all the luck they can get right now after losing their first six Premier League games.

And footy lovers are playing their part in any way they can to help turn the fortunes on the pitch.

For City fan Oliver Kearney, 25, his matchday can look very different if the team lose.

He will not set foot in the same pre-match pub after a loss, and will also change the way he walks to and from the ground based on the result, varying between Carrow Hill and Ice House Lane.

Oliver Kearney will not drink at the same pub again if the Canaries lose on the pitch - Credit: Contributed

Oliver said: "I always have the bezel of my watch at half past and have done since watching the 5-1 win at Portman Road in 2011."

Both Oliver and Chris Moy, 32, have been known to wear lucky pants on matchday.

But having donned his lucky underwear during the 2003/04 promotion-winning season under Nigel Worthington, Chris soon ditched the pants after Norwich went down 6-0 at Fulham to confirm relegation the following year.

Chris has since chosen his dad's lucky scarf, which dates back to the 1980s.

Canaries fan Chris Moy proudly holding his lucky City scarf - Credit: Contributed

Just like Oliver's watch bezel, it all started on that famous night at Portman Road under Paul Lambert.

Superstitions were formed after the 5-1 win at Ipswich in 2011 - Credit: Eastern Daily Press � 2011

"I have been to two games this season [Gillingham friendly and Bournemouth league cup] and seen two wins so clearly the scarf brings good luck if anyone wants to give me a ticket for the Brighton game!" Chris said.

Many Norwich City fans will head to the market for food before walking to Carrow Road on matchday.

Some will come across Ron Fyfe's Sixth Scents stall who sells scented stones, oil burners, incense sticks and hand-crafted jewellery.

Ron Fyfe, owner of Sixth Scents in Norwich Market - Credit: Ben Hardy

Mr Fyfe said some people use sage to get rid of negative energy, alluding to Norwich's losing streak.

"We have plenty of stones for confidence and good luck if any of the players want to come down," Mr Fyfe joked.

'I won't wash my shirt if we win'

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty, 64, will only wash his City shirt when the team lose.

"It's currently spotless!" Robin said before emphasising he always wears a clean t-shirt underneath.

Canaries Trust chairman Robin Sainty will only wash his matchday shirt if Norwich lose - Credit: Archant

His longest run of wearing the same shirt is "well into double figures".

On the other end of the spectrum is City fan Chris Bale, 37, who will avoid wearing any club logos for games.

Chris Bale wearing his Norwich City home shirt...Not on a matchday of course! - Credit: Contributed

"It all started during my university days when I lived with an Ipswich fan," Chris explained.

"Every time I wore a shirt on matchday we would lose and I would get a lot of stick from my mates."

George Brodie, 28, can never go to a Norwich game without wearing a Canaries shirt.

George Brodie wearing his lucky City socks and scarf - Credit: Contributed

He also wears his lucky Norwich City socks to every away game, and will never change his scarf.

"I actually refuse to get a new scarf and am rather protective of mine as it was my dad's which he gave to me at my first game," George said.