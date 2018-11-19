‘I could have been the next Didier Drogba’ - former Norwich City striker on his big regret

Dieumerci Mbokani once turned down a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Former Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani has revealed how he once snubbed a move to Liverpool.

The Reds were keen to sign the striker from Standard Liege in 2010 upon Roy Hodgson’s arrival as manager but Mbokani decided to opt for a move to Monaco instead of Anfield.

Mbokani admits he regrets his move to France and feels it stunted his development.

“When I played at Standard, I had the choice between Monaco and Liverpool,” Mbokani told Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

“But that turned out badly. If I had gone to Liverpool I might have had a career as (Samuel) Eto’o or (Didier) Drogba.

“Because I felt that with my qualities I must not be inferior to those two.”

Mbokani left Monaco after only one season to sign for Anderlecht. He went on to Dynamo Kiev before signing for Norwich City on loan for the 2015-16 season under Alex Neil, scoring seven goals in 29 appearances as the Canaries were relegated from the Premier League.

Mbokani signed for Hull on loan for the 2016-17 season before moving back to Belgium permanently last summer with Royal Antwerp.