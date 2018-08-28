Opinion

‘Haven’t felt such a buzz around Carrow Road for a while’ – City fans thrilled by victory over Villa

Jordan Rhodes celebrates scoring City's second goal against Villa with Moritz Leitner, left Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Something’s stirring at Carrow Road, Canaries fans.

The Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images The Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Daniel Farke’s in-form side came from behind for the second time in four days to earn a superb Championship win over highly-rated opposition, beating Aston Villa 2-1 thanks to two goals from striker Jordan Rhodes.

A sixth win in eight league games, building on Saturday’s win at Nottingham Forest by the same score-line, moved City up to fourth and within two points of leaders Middlesbrough.

The visitors claimed the lead in the 19th minute when James Chester headed a corner goalwards, with Tom Trybull getting the unfortunate final touch.

But the Canaries were level 10 minutes into the second half as Rhodes rose high to head home an Emi Buendia corner and really crank up the atmosphere.

The Sheffield Wednesday loanee wasn’t done there though, showing his goal-scoring instinct to prod home a fine Marco Stiepermann cross in the 73rd minute at the near post, scoring his fourth league goal of the campaign and seventh overall.

The Canaries are back in Carrow Road action on Saturday when they take on mid-table Brentford, who are away to lowly Preston on Wednesday evening.

